Over the last few months, Heardle has gone on to become one of the most popular browser-based games. The game was released as an interesting spinoff of the iconic word puzzle game Wordle, which also enjoys massive popularity around the world.

Heardle offers a unique and intriguing musical twist to Wordle. It requires players to guess the names of popular songs and their artists by listening to the opening few seconds of the track. The tracks may range from classics from the 70s to modern-day hits by Lady Gaga or Adele, so it’s important to have a diverse musical taste to be able to crack the puzzle.

The game offers a total of six chances but one must try and reduce the number of attempts used so that the winning streak remains intact and more points can be scored. With every failed attempt, the length of the song also increases, making it easier to recognize the song.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, January 30, 2023

Heardle releases the most-streamed songs from the last decade every day. While this may seem to favor people who love contemporary music, it’s important to note that the songs featured in the game may also include classics from some of the most iconic artists of the 20th century like David Bowie, Boney M, Michael Jackson, and George Michael, among various others.

If you’ve figured out the artist for today’s Heardle song but can’t remember the title, then type the artist’s name and see if you find the song in the search box. If not, look at some of the clues below that are shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2014.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop, R&B/Soul.

Hint 3: Single by Jason Derulo.

Hint 4: Length – 3:37.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''T.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Soul Searching.

If the clues listed above aren’t enough to help you remember the song's name, then maybe you haven’t yet heard this song.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Trumpets by Jason Derulo.

More details about Trumpets by Jason Derulo

Trumpets was released on November 7, 2013, as part of Jason Derulo's hit album titled Tattoos. The song begins straightaway with Derulo's vocals following which the rest of the instruments kick in.

The track has a happy vibe and its lyrics talk about the ecstatic feeling of being in love with someone. Trumpets was a commercial success and also garnered positive reviews from critics. It is considered to be one of Jason Derulo's most popular tracks.

Jason Derulo garnered mainstream popularity in 2009 following the release of his hit single, Whatcha Say. The song was a smash hit in the digital world and cemented his status as a young and exciting pop star. Over the years, he's gone on to release several hit tracks, including Trumpets, In My Head, and It Girl, to name a few.

Derulo has attained significant commercial success and won critical acclaim for his unique artistry and vision. Some of his major influences include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, and more.

