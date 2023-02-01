Heardle’s new song challenge is out, and fans have already started discussing the answers on social media. The app drops a new challenge every day at 12 am, and the songs that are released range from 20th century rock classics to modern-day chartbusters from popular artists like Taylor Swift and Drake.

The rules are quite simple: Players are required to listen to the opening seconds of a track and figure it out using a total of six attempts. However, there’s one key aspect to take note of – every failed chance results in the length of the song increasing, which makes guessing easier.

The game’s popularity has soared over the past few months and it is now considered to be amongst the most iconic browser-based challenges. If you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then ask a friend or family member who’s a music enthusiast to help you out.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The game reportedly shares songs that are part of a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which means that if you’re a contemporary music lover, you have an edge over those who are more into classic rock, 70s disco, or 80s pop.

However, you should never let your guard down since Heardle is known to mix up its catalog and throw in surprises every day that could challenge players with a wide range of musical tastes. That said, if today’s puzzle seems difficult, then hold off before using up more chances, and check out some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

The song was released in 1970.

The song’s genre is Soft rock.

Single by Three Dog Night.

Length – 3:40.

Four words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''Joy.''

The song is in the album ''Naturally.''

If you still haven’t guessed the right song, then scroll down and check out the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Joy To The World by Three Dog Night.

More details about Joy To The World by Three Dog Night

Joy to the World was released in February 1971 as part of Three Dog Night's fourth album, titled Naturally. The song begins with a classic organ intro that wonderfully sets the track's mood before the lead vocals take over and the rest of the band joins in.

The song is noted for its carefree lyrics and has an upbeat vibe that fans of classic rock would certainly enjoy. It turned out to be a commercial hit and received fairly positive reviews from contemporary critics and fans. It is now regarded as one of the band's most popular tracks.

Three Dog Night rose to fame during the late '60s and '70s, thanks to many of their memorable songs like Joy to the World, a cover version of Mama Told Me Not to Come, and Til the World Ends, to name a few. The band achieved considerable commercial success during their heyday in the '70s and still enjoys a significant fan following among classic rock/pop fans.

