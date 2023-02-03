The new Heardle song challenge has pop music fans scratching their heads. The game presents players with a diverse range of songs, releasing one new track daily at 12 am. The objective is to correctly identify the song based on the first few seconds of its intro, and players have up to six attempts. Using more attempts will increase the length of the song and make the challenge easier.

Heardle gained quick popularity after its release in early 2022 as a unique spin-off of Wordle. It is now considered to be one of the most popular variations of the word puzzle game.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, February 3, 2023

Regular players of Heardle know that the daily tracks featured in the game are usually the most-streamed songs of the past decade. However, the game also includes a mix of classic hits from the 70s and 80s, including tracks from beloved artists such as the Eagles, David Bowie, and more.

You can type the name of the artist in the search box and see if the song appears in case you’re struggling to remember the name of the song played in the app today.

If you're still not sure what the song played in today's Heardle is, then check out some of these interesting clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1982.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is rock.

Hint 3: It's a single by Todd Rundgren.

Hint 4: Length – 3:38.

Hint 5: Five words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Bang.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album The Ever Popular Tortured Artist Effect.

Since the clues seem quite simple, you may have already guessed the track by now if you've heard the song a few times before. If not, check out the answer to today's Heardle below.

The song played in today's Heardle challenge is Bang The Drum All Day by Todd Rundgren.

More details about Bang The Drum All Day by Todd Rundgren

Bang the Drum All Day was released in April 1983 as part of Todd Rundgren's critically acclaimed album The Ever Popular Tortured Artist Effect. The song showcases a classic 80s sound with heavy drumming that fans of classic and hard rock will be familiar with. It has an anthemic feel and garnered widespread critical acclaim for its lyrics and production. It was also a commercial success.

Todd Rundgren rose to fame in the early 80s, thanks to his hit song Bang the Drum All Day, which has gone on to become a pop culture phenomenon. Prior to Bang the Drum All Day, Rundgren released several acclaim albums throughout the 70s, like A Wizard, a True Star?, Hermit of Mink Hollow, and many more.

Rundgren's unique and unconventional style of music blends various elements of rock, pop, and electronic music. He is considered to be one of the most influential artists of his generation.

