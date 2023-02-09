Heardle’s latest song challenge is out, and fans from various parts of the world are trying their best to crack the puzzle. The game’s popularity has massively increased of late and it is widely regarded as one of the most popular puzzle games on the internet.

Heardle was released as a spinoff of Wordle back in early 2022. So if you’re a fan of the popular word puzzle, then you should certainly give this musical twist a try. The game requires you to listen to the initial few seconds of a popular song’s intro, following which you are required to guess the title.

If you get it wrong, you still have more chances, but the goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible, since every failed attempt leads to the song further revealing itself, which makes it easier to solve the puzzle.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Players who regularly play the game will be aware that the songs featured in Heardle are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This might give an edge to lovers of contemporary music who follow artists like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Adele, among many others. But that’s not to say that if you’re a classic rock fan or a blues lover you don’t stand a chance to win the game.

Heardle is known to share old classics that could prove to be difficult to guess for contemporary music lovers, thereby giving everyone a fair chance. With that said, here are some interesting clues that could be helpful if you’re yet to figure out today’s Heardle challenge:

The song was released in 2019.

The song belongs to the genre of hip hop.

The track is part of a mixtape titled We Love You Tecca.

The artist behind the song is only 20 years old.

If you still don’t remember the song, then you may not have heard it before. In that case, scroll down to find the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Ransom by Lil Tecca.

More details about Ransom by Lil Tecca

Ransom was released on May 22, 2019, as part of Lil Tecca's hit mixtape, titled We Love You Tecca. The song opens with a mysterious keyboard intro that brilliantly sets the track, following which Lil Tecca's rap begins. Structurally and tonally, the song has the classic 2010s hip hop vibe and fans of the genre would absolutely enjoy it.

The song was a smash hit around the world and also garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many still considering it to be Tecca's most popular number.

Lil Tecca rose to fame in 2019 following the release of Ransom. His debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, was also a commercial and critical hit and featured many other memorable tracks like Did It Again, Bossanova, and Glo Up, to name a few.

He has received critical acclaim for his unique style of music that blends hip hop and trap. He's considered to be one of the most exciting hip hop artists working in the industry today.

