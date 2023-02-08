Heardle fans from around the world have been eagerly waiting for the answer to today’s song challenge. Whilst many have been sharing their answers on social media, others couldn’t quite maintain their winning streak.

Every day, at midnight, Heardle drops a new song and players are required to listen to it and guess the name of the song along with its artist. If you incorrectly guessed the song on the first attempt, then don’t worry as you still have five more chances.

However, players must note that every failed chance increases the length of the song. So to gain more points and maintain your winning streak, you must get the song right in the first couple of attempts at least. The game has garnered significant traction in the recent past and has soon gone on to become one of the most popular browser-based games.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played on the app every day are part of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. While this may seem like an undue advantage to fans of contemporary pop music, it’s important to note that the game also often drops some of the most revered classics from the 70s and 80s.

Some of the more recent examples include Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joy to the World by Three Dog Night, and many more. With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out the title of today’s Heardle song:

This is a pop and disco song.

This song was originally released in 2015.

It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Everything Is 4.

The artist is from Miramar, Florida.

Other songs from the album include Try Me and Cheyenne.

If you still haven’t figured out the title, then check out the answer below and enjoy the song!

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Want to Want Me by Jason Derulo.

More details about Want to Want Me by Jason Derulo

Want to Want Me was released on March 9, 2015, as part of Jason Derulo's hit album titled Everything Is 4. The song's opening percussion segment wonderfully sets the tone, and Derulo's dynamic vocals elevate it to a different level altogether. The song seamlessly blends elements of pop and disco, and fans of legendary artists like Michael Jackson and Bee Gees will certainly enjoy this track.

Want to Want Me was a commercial hit and also received critical praise, with many considering it to be one of the finest songs of 2015. It is also regarded as one of Derulo's most popular tracks.

Derulo garnered mainstream popularity in the 2010s thanks to the release of many hit singles like Ridin' Solo, Talk Dirty, and Want to Want Me, to name a few. Over the years, he's been praised by critics for his unique vision as an artist and has garnered a massive fan following around the world. Some of his major musical influences include Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Madonna.

