The new Heardle challenge has once again puzzled pop music lovers from around the world as they desperately look to maintain their winning streak. The exciting Wordle spinoff challenges players with a new song every day as it requires them to listen to the tracks carefully and figure out their title and artist.

Only the initial few seconds of the intro are played, so guessing might not be as easy as you’d think even if you’ve heard the song before. Although a total of six attempts are available, it’s important to make sure you make minimal use of them so that your winning streak in the game remains intact. Using too many attempts also leads to the length of the song increasing further, which makes it easier to crack the puzzle.

If you’re not a massive music enthusiast but find the game interesting, then you can ask a friend or family member to sit with you and together you can figure out the songs featured in Heardle. This can make the overall experience a lot more enjoyable and thrilling.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which gives you an advantage if you’re a fan of contemporary pop musicians. If not, you can still give it a shot because the game frequently drops classics from the last century.

However, if you’re not very sure of today’s song title, then pause for a bit and read the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

This is a folk pop song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number 62 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called x.

The artist is from Halifax, West Yorkshire, England.

Other songs from the album include Sing and Thinking Out Loud.''

Still haven’t got the answer right? Then scroll down to listen to today’s track.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Tenerife Sea by Ed Sheeran.

More details about Tenerife Sea by Ed Sheeran

Tenerife Sea was released on June 20, 2014, as part of Ed Sheeran's hit studio album named x. The song begins with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, following which Ed Sheeran's vocals take over. It is a love song that has a classic Ed Sheeran vibe and fans of folk and pop music would certainly love this track. The song was a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics. It is now considered to be one of Sheeran's more popular numbers.

Ed Sheeran rose to fame during the early 2010s, thanks to the success of his debut album titled +, which featured the hit single The A Team. He later went on to churn out several memorable tracks like Shape of You, Perfect, and Castle on the Hill, to name a few. He's one of the most successful pop stars of the century and enjoys a massive fan following around the world. He's also received widespread critical acclaim for his unique artistry, songwriting style, and singing.

