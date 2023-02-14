Heardle is one of the most popular browser-based games that caters primarily to music lovers. Similar to Wordle, which involves guessing five-letter words using a maximum of six attempts, Heardle puts out the intro of a famous pop song every day. The goal for the player is to listen to the intro and figure out the track and artist as quickly as possible.

Although the songs released in the app are expected to be widely popular, guessing the titles can still be quite tricky since only the opening section of the intros are played. This means that one has to be extremely familiar with the song in order to guess it correctly using the first few attempts.

The game has garnered popularity ever since its release in early 2022. If you’re not a music enthusiast, you can still give it a try as it helps you explore new music whilst also refreshing your mind.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

As mentioned above, most of the songs featured in the game are quite popular. In fact, they’re amongst the most-streamed songs of the last decade. While this might seem like an advantage to those who listen to contemporary music, it’s important to understand that a lot of classic songs are also featured in Heardle.

Examples include tracks like Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits, Rock With You by Michael Jackson, and many more.

That said, if you haven’t yet figured out today’s Heardle song and artist, then some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes might help you crack the puzzle:

This is an R&B song.

This song was originally released in 2007.

It reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album that shares a title with the song.

The artist is from Camden, Arkensas.

The artist’s other hits include So Sick and Miss Independent.

Still got the track wrong? In that case, keep scrolling down to find the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Because of You by Ne-Yo.

More details about Because of You by Ne-Yo

Because of You was released on February 13, 2007, as part of Ne-Yo's critically acclaimed studio album of the same name. The song has a catchy groove and an upbeat vibe that fans of modern R&B and pop music would certainly love.

The melody of the song and vocal style is influenced by Michael Jackson. The track was a commercial hit and also received positive reviews from contemporary music critics, who praised the song's carefree vibe, lyrics, and Ne-Yo's singing.

Ne-Yo rose to fame after the release of the hit song Let Me Love You by Mario, which was written by him. He later went on to churn out several hit numbers like Stay, So Sick, Miss Independent, and Closer, to name a few.

He's achieved massive commercial success over the years and has worked with a number of iconic artists like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and many others. He incorporates elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, and considers Michael Jackson to be one of his greatest musical influences.

