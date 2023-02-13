Heardle is a fascinating musical puzzle that requires players to listen to the opening bits of a famous song’s intro and guess its name as well as the artist. Similar to the iconic word puzzle Wordle, Heardle offers a total of six chances to guess the track.

But here’s the catch: For every incorrect guess, the length of the clip played keeps on increasing, which affects your score in the game. So, to keep your winning streak intact, make sure you try and guess the song correctly using the first few attempts.

The game has become a massive hit among both casual listeners and ardent pop music fans. It retains the entertainment quotient of Wordle whilst also being original. If you find the songs a little difficult to guess, then ask a friend or a companion to help you out. This can make the game a lot more exciting, and in the process, you can discover more new songs and artists.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, February 13, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the game puts out songs that are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which offers a clear advantage to fans of contemporary music lovers.

However, that doesn’t mean people who have a different taste in music might not be very successful in Heardle, since the game has previously also released a lot of classics from the last century.

That said, if you’ve used half of your chances guessing today’s Heardle song, then take a pause and read some of the clues shared by Forbes that can be of help:

This is an indie rock and folk rock song.

This song was originally released in 2015.

It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart and number 38 on the U.K. singles downloads chart. It reached number one in 13 countries.

The song appeared on an EP called Death Valley and an album that shares a title with the song.

The artist is from Long Island, New York.

The song is about the artist realizing that they and their partner were drifting apart.

If you still haven’t figured out the track, then keep scrolling down to check out the answer.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Lost on You by LP.

More details about Lost on You by LP

Lost on You was released on November 20, 2015, as part of LP's hit album of the same name. The song opens with a groovy bass and a guitar intro that establishes the mood of the track. The track has a poignant feel and is considered by many critics and fans to be a post-breakup song. It received widespread critical acclaim and was a massive commercial success.

LP, or Laura Pergolizzi, rose to fame in the 2000s, thanks to the success of many memorable tracks like Love Somebody, Perfect, and Kiss it all Goodbye, to name a few. LP's music is a unique mixture of pop, rock, and alt-rock. She is regarded as one of the most exciting artists currently working in the industry.

