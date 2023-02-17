Heardle’s latest song challenge is out, and as usual, fans have been sharing their scores and answers on social media. The game drops a new song challenge for players every day and they’re tasked with finding out the name and artist behind the song.

It’s quite similar to Wordle in terms of the concept, but Heardle gives it a musical twist. A total of six attempts are available, but it’s important not to use up multiple chances since that would result in the length of the song increasing, which would hamper your score and winning streak in the game.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of Wordle, and has attained massive success over the last few months, not just among hardcore music lovers but also among casual listeners and pop culture enthusiasts. It is considered to be among the most popular browser-based games.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, February 17, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, offering an advantage to people who love contemporary pop and hip-hop musicians.

But casual listeners shouldn’t lose heart since the app provides a fair chance for people with a wide range of musical tastes. It often releases classics from the past. A recent example of that is Smile by Vitamin C.

If today’s Heardle song challenge sounds a bit difficult or tricky, then go through some of these clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

This is a pop, teen pop, dance-pop and bubblegum pop song.

This song was originally released in 2011.

It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Kiss.

The artist is from Mission, British Columbia, Canada.

The artist placed third on the fifth season of Canadian Idol in 2007.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then scroll down to find out the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is by Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen.

More details about Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen

Call Me Maybe was released on September 20, 2011, as part of Carly Rae Jepsen's acclaimed EP, titled Curiosity. It was later included in her album Kiss. The song opens with a catchy intro, following which Rae Jepsen's vocals take over, elevating the song to a different level altogether. The song blends elements of pop, dance-pop, and teen pop.

Call Me Maybe was a massive commercial and critical hit, with many critics rating it as Rae Jepsen's finest track. It is also considered to be among the greatest pop songs of the 21st century.

Carly Rae Jepsen garnered mainstream popularity following the release of the hit song Call Me Maybe. Although her debut studio album, Tug of War, wasn't a huge hit, her second album, titled Kiss, turned out to be a success. It featured several memorable tracks like This Kiss, Good Time, and More than a Memory, to name a few.

Over the years, Rae Jepsen has garnered massive praise from critics for her distinctive singing style and artistic vision. She's considered to be one of the finest pop musicians of the 21st century.

