The new Heardle challenge sounds slightly tricky, and just like every day, players are desperately trying to maintain their winning streak by trying to get the right song using the least number of chances available.

Heardle challenges players with a new track every day. The song could be from any time period or genre, and ardent music fans can get to test their knowledge of popular mainstream music with this Wordle spinoff.

The game was released in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity with time. Players on social media often share answers and their Heardle scores after each day’s challenge.

The game shares only the starting bits of a song’s intro, following which players need to quickly figure out the title and artist behind the song. Every time you use a chance, the length of the song increases, revealing the song further, and making it easier to guess the track.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs played in the game are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. Now, this might seem like good news for those who listen to a lot of contemporary pop music.

But people who play the game regularly might be well aware of the fact that the game also shares classics from the previous century. These may include tracks from the disco and rock era like Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham, and many more.

With that said, if you’re not sure about today’s Heardle challenge, then scroll down and check out some of the clues shared by Forbes:

This is a psychedelic pop, R&B and pop rock song.

This song was originally released in 2020.

It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Dreamland.

The lead artist is from Oxford, England.

At 91 weeks, this is the longest charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then find out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Heat Waves by Glass Animals.

More details about Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Heat Waves was released on June 29, 2020, as part of Glass Animals' critically acclaimed album, titled Dreamland. The song has an upbeat vibe that fans of hip-hop, R&B, and psychedelic music would certainly enjoy.

The track also blends elements of pop and rock music. It was a huge commercial hit and garnered widespread acclaim from critics, many of whom consider it to be one of Glass Animals' greatest songs.

Glass Animals rose to popularity following the success of their hit song Heat Waves, which turned into a massive social media phenomenon. Some of the band's most popular tracks include Hot Sugar, Heat Waves, Tangerine, and many more.

Till date, the band has put out three studio albums, namely, Zaba, How to be a Human Being, and Dreamland. The band has garnered a significant fan following around the world, thanks to their unique style of music.

