Heardle, a spinoff of the popular word puzzle, Wordle, was released in early 2022. The two games are quite similar in terms of rules and the overall concept. But what’s unique about Heardle is that it offers an interesting musical twist. Heardle requires players to listen to the intro of a popular song, following which they need to quickly figure out the title of the track.

It might seem tricky at first, considering only the starting bits of the song’s intro is played. But with time, you’ll get the hang of it. It offers a total of six chances for players to guess. However, with every failed attempt, the length of the song increases, making it easier for players to figure out the title.

Heardle has become increasingly popular among staunch pop music lovers as well as casual listeners. It is considered to be one of the most popular spinoffs of Wordle.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Per the official website of Heardle, the game puts out tracks that are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. However, it’s important to note that this can even include classics from 3-4 decades back, like Careless Whisper by George Michael, How Deep Is Your Love by Bee Gees, and many more.

If you remember the artist of today’s Heardle song but not the name of the track, then type their name into the search box and you might find the song you’re looking for. If not, the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes can help:

This is a pop and alternative pop song.

This song was originally released in 2019.

It reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the U.K. singles chart.

The song was a standalone single.

The artist is from Los Angeles.

The artist won the Record of the Year Grammy award for the second year running with this song.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is everything i wanted by Billie Eilish.

More details about everything i wanted by Billie Eilish

everything i wanted was released on November 13, 2019, as a single. It was later included as part of Billie Eilish's deluxe edition of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The song opens with a soothing intro that beautifully sets the tone. Eilish's deeply emotional vocals further elevate the track to a different level.

It garnered massive acclaim from critics, with many praising its lyrics, overall tone, and Billie Eilish's vocal performance. It was also a huge commercial success and is now regarded as one of Eilish's best songs. It incorporates elements of pop, electronic music, and alternative pop.

Billie Eilish rose to fame as a teenage pop star, following the release of the hit song, Ocean Eyes, a track written by her brother. Four years later, she went on to release her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which featured some memorable songs like You Should See Me in a Crown, All the Good Girls Go to Hell, and When the Party's Over.

Billi Eilish has garnered a huge fan following around the world, thanks to her distinctive style of music, unique singing style, and fashion sense. She is regarded by many critics as one of the most exciting pop musicians working in the industry today.

