Heardle’s new song challenge has already got all music lovers from around the world excited as they look to maintain their winning streak in the game. The Wordle spinoff is quite similar to the word puzzle and fans of the original game might find it easier to play if they have a decent knowledge of pop music.

Heardle was released back in early 2022 as a variation of Wordle, and since then, the musical puzzle has gone on to become a favorite among music enthusiasts from around the world.

The app puts out a new song every day at 12 am, following which the players need to carefully listen to it and guess its title using a maximum number of six attempts.

Players must note that every failed attempt increases the length of the song, making it easier to guess the track. So the goal should be to figure out the puzzle as fast as you can.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, February 26, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs released on the app every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This, arguably, might make the game slightly easier for fans of modern-day pop music to play.

But a lot of classics from the last century also frequently feature in the game, giving everyone with a diverse taste in music a fair chance of winning.

With all that said, if today’s Heardle challenge seems a bit too difficult, then take a quick look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you guess the answer:

This is a pop rock song.

This song was originally released in 1973.

It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The song appeared on an album called Cyan.

The artist also had a hit with a version of Mama Told Me (Not to Come).

The group formed in Los Angeles.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then check out the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Shambala by Three Dog Night.

More details about Shambala by Three Dog Night

Shambala was released on May 11, 1973, as part of Three Dog Night's acclaimed album, Cyan. The song opens with a catchy acoustic guitar intro, following which the lead vocals take over and the rest of the band joins in.

The track was originally written by Daniel Moore. It garnered massive popularity and also received high praise from most critics and fans. It blends elements of classic rock and pop music.

Three Dog Night is a popular rock band that garnered fame during the late 60s and early 70s, thanks to the release of many of their hit tracks like Til the World Ends, Joy to the World, and Mama Told Me Not to Come, to name a few.

Their distinctive style of music has elements of pop, rock, funk, and blues, and fans of 70s music would certainly enjoy their songs.

They enjoyed critical and commercial success throughout the 70s. Some of their best-known albums include Captured Live at the Forum, Seven Separate Fools, It Ain't Easy, and many more.

