One of the most exciting things about the daily Heardle challenge is that apart from testing the player’s knowledge of pop music, it also acts as a great platform to discover music you’ve never heard before. It is also quite entertaining and helps people relax whilst keeping them engaged.

Heardle shares the initial few seconds of a popular song’s intro, which the players need to listen to and figure out. A good tip is to first type the name of the artist onto the search box and then wait for the song title to pop up. You could also ask a friend or a family member to sit with you and figure out the titles together.

The game has garnered high popularity over the last few months and has gone on to be regarded as one of the most famous Wordle spinoffs. It was bought by the audio streaming giant, Spotify, sometime in 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The official website of Heardle mentions that the songs played in the game could range from classics from the 70s and 80s to modern-day hits by artists like Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd.

So, while contemporary music lovers might have an edge, the app also often surprises players by dropping classics every now and then. Therefore, it’s important to not let your guard down while guessing the tracks every day.

That said, if you’re struggling to remember the name of the song played in today’s Heardle challenge, then some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes could be of great help:

This is an electronic rock and alternative rock song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number 91 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 35 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Sucker.

The artist’s other hits and guest appearances include I Love It, Fancy, Boom Clap, and Doing It.

The artist was born in Cambridge, England, and raised in Essex.

If you haven’t yet figured out the track’s title, then scroll down for the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Break the Rules by Charli XCX.

More details about Break the Rules by Charli XCX

Break the Rules was released on August 19, 2014, as part of Charli XCX's hit album, titled Sucker. The song has an upbeat vibe that fans of pop, electronic music, and rock would certainly enjoy. It has a very catchy rhythm and groove, and the music video for the track was helmed by Marc Klasfeld.

It was a commercial success and also garnered praise from critics, thanks to its production quality and overall feel.

Charli XCX has been in the music scene since late 2000s. She rose to fame in 2012 with the release of the hit Icona Pop track, I Love It. She later went on to put out her debut album, True Romance. The album impressed critics, thanks to Charli's unique artistic vision, among other things.

Charli XCX's unique style of music blends various elements of pop, dance, electronic, and rock, among various other genres. Some of her most important musical influences include Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, and Belinda Carlisle, among many others.

