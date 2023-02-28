Heardle lovers from around the world have been regularly coming together on social media to discuss the answer to the latest musical challenge. Every day, the game shares a new and exciting puzzle for music lovers from around the world, testing their knowledge of pop music whilst also proving to be a wonderful platform that helps people discover new music and artists.

The game is quite entertaining and engaging and can help people relax after a stressful day in the office. It is quite similar to the popular word puzzle, Wordle, in that both are puzzles that require players to solve a new challenge every day using a total of six chances.

The major difference here is that, in Wordle, players need to figure out five-letter words, whereas in Heardle, they are required to listen to the intro of a popular song and guess the title and artist for the same as quickly as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the tracks featured in the game are part of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This means that if you love the works of modern-day pop stars and follow them religiously, you may have a slight edge over casual listeners.

But keep in mind that the game often mixes it up, sharing rock n' roll classics from Three Dog Night, Bee Gees, and Michael Jackson. So keep an open mind and carefully listen to the initial few seconds of the track.

Check out some of these interesting clues shared by Forbes if you’re not too sure of today’s Heardle challenge:

This is a country song.

This song was originally released in 2017.

It reached number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The song appeared on an album called This One's for You Too.

The artist’s other hits include She Got the Best of Me and Forever After All.

The artist is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you still haven’t figured out the song played in today’s Heardle challenge, then check out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs.

More details about Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs

Beautiful Crazy was released on December 3, 2018, as part of Luke Combs' hit debut album, This One's for You. The song begins with a relaxing acoustic guitar intro that repeats throughout and defines the mood of the track.

It's a classic country number that fans of the genre would certainly love. It garnered massive popularity on the internet and was also a commercial success. Critics praised the song's top-notch production and Luke Combs' vocal performance, among numerous other things.

Luke Combs rose to fame after the release of his commercially successful debut album, This One's for you, which included many memorable tracks like Beautiful Crazy, One Number Away, and When It Rains It Pours, to name a few.

Combs later went on to release his second album, What You See Is What Yo Get, which had songs like Lovin' On You, New Every Day, Every Little Bit Helps, and many more. He has received critical acclaim for his unique style of music, singing prowess, and distinctive artistry.

Poll : 0 votes