For fans of pop music, a new day means another opportunity to maintain their winning streak in Heardle, an exciting musical puzzle. The game was released as a spinoff of the word puzzle, Wordle, back in early 2022 and soon garnered massive popularity.

It caters majorly to pop music lovers, but it can also be a great way to relax and unwind after a tough day at work. Heardle can also prove to be a wonderful platform to discover several new artists’ works.

The game puts out a new song every day at 12 am and the task for players is to guess the song’s name and the artist behind it using a total of six chances. Although it may sound easy, players might often fumble with the puzzles because only the opening seconds of the song’s intro are available.

But incorrectly guessing a track every time leads to the song revealing itself further. So try and figure out the name of the song as quickly as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, March 13, 2023

Heardle’s official website reportedly states that the songs released in the game every day are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. But this shouldn’t discourage casual listeners or people who love classic rock music because every now and then the game shares revered songs from the 20th century.

A recent example would be Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers. That said, if you’re not sure of today’s Heardle song title, then here are some clues that you can take a look at before using up any of your remaining chances:

The song was released in 2008.

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''N.''

The name of the track begins with the letter ''M.''

The song incorporates elements of R&B and synth-pop.

Still don’t remember the track’s name? Then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Miss Independent by Ne-Yo.

More details about Miss Independent by Ne-Yo

Miss Independent was released on August 26, 2008, as part of Ne-Yo's highly successful and critically acclaimed album titled Year of the Gentleman. The song opens with a groovy intro that sets the tone and mood before Ne-Yo's energetic vocals take over, elevating the track to a different level altogether.

The track was a commercial hit and also received high praise from fans and critics, who praised its overall tone, production quality, and Ne-Yo's vocals, among numerous other things. Miss Independent is considered to be one of Ne-Yo's most popular tracks.

Ne-Yo is a noted R&B star who garnered fame following the release of his hit album named In My Own Words, which featured many memorable tracks, including Let Me Get This Right, When You're Mad, and It Just Ain't Right, to name a few.

He'd earlier received acclaim for writing the hit Mario song Let Me Love You. Over the years, he's garnered a massive fan following from around the world and has churned out acclaimed albums like Non-Fiction, Year of the Gentleman, and Libra Scale, among many more.

Some of his major musical influences include artists like Michael Jackson, Blackstreet, and Luther Vandross, among many more.

