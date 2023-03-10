Heardle is an interesting puzzle game that challenges music lovers from around the world with its stunning repertoire of classic songs and modern-day chartbusters. It drops a new song every day at 12 am and the goal for players is to figure out the name of the track based on the initial few seconds of the song's intro.

Fans of Wordle might be familiar with the concept of Heardle and can give it a try if you have a decent knowledge of pop music, both contemporary and classics. The game offers a total of six chances, but it's important to not use too many chances, which will affect your score in the game.

Every time a wrong guess is made, the song's length increases further. So try and figure out the song as quickly as you can.

Last year, the popular game was acquired by Spotify, and since then users from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand have had access to the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, March 10, 2023

As mentioned before, the tracks featured in Heardle could range from classics like Michael Jackson's Rock With You to more modern-day hits like The Weeknd's Take My Breath.

But players must note that the songs released in the game are all among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which at times gives a slight edge to those who listen to contemporary pop music.

That said, if you're struggling to figure out today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes:

This is a reggae, disco and pop song.

This song was originally released in 1980.

It reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club Play chart and number five on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Uprising.

The artist was from Kingston, Jamaica.

Their other hits include Get Up, Stand Up and No Woman, No Cry.

If you still haven't cracked the puzzle, then this is perhaps the first time you've come across this track. In that case, find the correct answer below.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

More details about Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Could You Be Loved was released in 1989 as part of Bob Marley and the Wailers' acclaimed album, titled Uprising. The song begins with a funky guitar intro, following which the vocals take over.

The track blends elements of pop, reggae, and disco. It was a commercial hit and also received high praise from fans and critics. It is considered by many critics to be one of the greatest songs of all time.

Bob Marley and the Wailers, formed in 1963, were helmed by their charismatic frontman, Bob Marley. Marley pioneered the reggae genre whilst also incorporating various elements of rocksteady and ska. He also helped popularize Rastafarianism across the world with his music.

Over the years, several critics, musicians, and fans have rated him as one of the greatest musicians and songwriters of all time. Some of his most iconic tracks include No Woman, No Cry, Get Up Stand Up, Is This Love, and many more.

