One of the most challenging things about Heardle is that the game only puts out the opening 1 to 2 seconds of a popular song’s intro, based on which, a player needs to figure out the name of the track and the artist behind it. Like Wordle, here also, the player has a total of six chances to make the correct guess, but the condition is that with every failed chance, the length of the track increases further.

So, the player needs to be absolutely sure of the song before deciding to use up an attempt. Having said that, the game can also be quite challenging and refreshing as it tests your knowledge of pop music whilst also helping you relax.

The music-based puzzle has quickly gone on to become one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet, along with its original, Wordle. Although it seems to cater primarily to music nerds, even casual listeners can give it a shot.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, March 8, 2023

Per the game’s official website, the songs put out every day by Heardle are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning classic rock lovers might find themselves struggling to guess the tracks every day.

But there have been times in the past when Heardle has put out rock/pop/disco classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s. So, it’s crucial that you listen carefully with an open mind.

With that said, take a look at some of the interesting clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out today’s Heardle title:

This is a metalcore and emo song.

This song was originally released in 2006.

It reached number 24 on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and number 37 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called The Poison.

The artist is from Bridgend, Wales.

Their other well-known songs include All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me) and Scream Aim Fire.

If you haven’t yet figured out the song’s name, then check out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Tears Don't Fall by Bullet For My Valentine.

More details about Tears Don't Fall by Bullet For My Valentine

Tears Don't Fall was released on June 17, 2006, as part of Bullet For My Valentine's acclaimed album, The Poison. The song opens with a memorable guitar intro, following which it takes a drastic turn as the rest of the band kicks in, making it heavier. Tears Don't Fall was a huge commercial hit and is widely regarded by numerous critics and fans as one of the band's finest songs.

Bullet For My Valentine rose to fame following the release of their album, The Poison, which featured several memorable tracks, including Tears Don't Fall, 4 Words (To Choke Upon), All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me), and many more.

The band incorporates various elements of heavy metal, metalcore, and thrash metal into their music, creating a distinctive sound and style. Some of their biggest musical influences include artists like Metallica, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Slayer.

