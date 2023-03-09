The new Heardle challenge is out, and fans are looking to figure out the title for today's Heardle challenge on social media. Players try their best to keep their Heardle winning streak, but guessing the tracks correctly every day might not be as easy as it sounds.

The challenge for players is that only the opening seconds of the song are available, based on which the right guess needs to be made. So even if you’ve heard the song a number of times before, guessing it might not be a cakewalk.

Hence, it’s important that you patiently listen to the track before using up any of the available six chances. Another thing to note is that every time you make the wrong guess, the track’s length increases, which makes your job of cracking the puzzle a lot easier. So try and figure out the song’s name using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Players might be aware of the fact that the songs that the game puts out daily are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might have a slight advantage over those who are not too much into modern-day pop stars’ works.

However, the game has often proven to be fair to everyone by sharing classics from the last century. One of the most recent examples include Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & the Pips. Having said that, if today’s Heardle challenge sounds a bit tricky, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out the song’s name:

This is a hip-hop and trap song.

This song was originally released in 2017.

It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 22 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on the artist’s self-titled fifth album.

The artist is from Atlanta, Georgia.

The artist details their drug use in the song.

The track samples Prison Song by Carlton Williams.

Still don’t remember the track? Then keep scrolling down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Mask Off by Future.

More details about Mask Off by Future

Mask Off was released on April 18, 2017, as part of Future's critically acclaimed eponymous album. The song has a groovy vibe that fans of hip-hop and electronic music would certainly love. The song blends various elements of hip-hop, rap, and trap. It was commercially successful and also garnered critical acclaim. It is regarded as one of Future's signature tracks.

Future garnered popularity in mainstream circles following the release of his 2012 album, Pluto, which featured many catchy tracks like The Future Is Now, Same D*mn Time, and Turn On the Lights, to name a few. He later went on to release another hit album, titled Honest, which also contained many memorable songs like I Won, My Momma, and Never Satisfied, among many more.

Over the years, Future has received widespread critical acclaim for his unique influence on the modern-day hip-hop scene. He is widely regarded as one of the finest rappers working in the industry today.

Poll : 0 votes