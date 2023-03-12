Heardle’s latest musical challenge is an interesting track that contemporary music lovers might find easy to guess. However, the opening seconds of the song don’t reveal much, and unless you’re extremely familiar with the track, it may take a few attempts to crack the puzzle.

The game drops a new song every day, and those trying their hand at it need to guess the tracks based on the song’s intro. A total of six chances are available, just like the word puzzle, Wordle. The main difference here is that Wordle requires you to guess five-letter words, while in Heardle, you need to guess the correct songs. Thus, a decent knowledge of pop music is a pre-requisite.

Like Wordle, Heardle has garnered a strong fan following on social media among music lovers as well as causal listeners and is now considered by many to be one of the most beloved browser-based games on the internet. It was also recently bought by the audio streaming giant, Spotify.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, March 12, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs included in the game every day are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which inevitably gives an advantage to those who follow the works of modern-day pop stars like Lady Gaga, the Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and many others.

But this is not to say that fans of Classic Rock or the disco era don’t stand a chance of winning at Heardle. The game also shares old songs every now and then to surprise fans. So, listen carefully to the intro and try and figure out the tracks using the least number of attempts.

If today’s Heardle challenge sounds a bit vague, then check out the clues mentioned below:

The song was released in 2009.

The name of the group begins with the letter ''A.''

The song belongs to the Bachata genre.

The track is part of the album, The Last.

The name of the song begins with the letter ''D.''

It reached number 1 on Hot Latin Tracks.

If you haven’t yet figured out the track, then go ahead and check out the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Dile Al Amor by Aventura.

More details about Dile Al Amor by Aventura

Dile Al Amor was released on October 13, 2009, as part of Aventura's hit album, titled The Last. The song opens with a funky guitar intro that beautifully sets the tone for the track before the lead vocals take over.

The track blends various elements of pop and Bachata music, and fans of both genres will certainly enjoy it. Dile Al Almor was a commercial hit and also garnered mostly positive reviews from contemporary music critics and fans.

Aventura is a popular Bachata group from New York who rose to fame following the release of their song titled Obsesion. Over the years, the group has churned out a number of hit songs, including Mi Corazoncito, El Perdedor, and Dile Al Amor, to name a few.

The band incorporates various elements of bachata music, pop, and hip hop to create a distinctive sound and style that has garnered massive critical acclaim. They enjoy a significant fan following around the world.

Poll : 0 votes