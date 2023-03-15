Heardle challenges are a fun way of testing your knowledge of pop music whilst also getting to explore a number of new songs and artists whom you may not have heard of before. A musical challenge, Heardle is quite similar to the word puzzle Wordle and has similar rules.

Both games offer players a total of six chances to guess the correct answer. The key difference is that in Wordle, players need to guess words, while in Heardle they need to figure out the names of the songs based on the opening few seconds of their intro.

A crucial thing that players need to note is that every wrong guess increases the length of the song, making it easier to remember the track if you’ve heard it before. So it’s important to carefully listen to the track before using up any of your available chances.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game regularly are part of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. This means that contemporary music lovers do have a slight advantage over those who listen to classic rock n' roll artists.

Having said that, it’s important to not let your guard down even if you’re aware of modern-day pop artists' works, since the game can often drop classics from artists like George Michael, Michael Jackson, and Nirvana.

Here are some clues shared by Forbes to help you guess today’s Heardle track:

This is an alternative rock song.

This song was originally released in 2000.

It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart and number 10 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Parachutes.

The artist is from London.

Other singles from the album include Yellow and Shiver.

If the aforementioned clues haven’t helped you get to the answer, then scroll down and listen to the track below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Trouble by Coldplay.

More details about Trouble by Coldplay

Trouble was released on October 23, 2000, as part of Coldplay's hit album Parachutes. The song begins with a soothing and melodious piano intro that sets the tone for the track, following which the rest of the band kicks in and Chris Martin's expressive vocals take over.

Trouble was a commercial hit and also impressed several critics, thanks to its top-notch production quality, subtle style, and Martin's lead vocals. The song is considered by some critics and fans to be one of Coldplay's greatest.

Coldplay rose to fame during the late 90s and early 2000s, thanks to the release of their EP, Safety, which featured memorable songs like No More Keeping My Feet on the Ground and Such a Rush. Their debut album, Parachutes, was a massive commercial success, and they soon went on to achieve massive popularity in mainstream circles.

Over the years, the band has garnered a large fan following across the globe and is regarded as one of the most significant bands of the 21st century.

