Heardle’s new exciting musical challenge is out, and players have been looking to maintain their winning streak in the game. The new song might be easier for contemporary music lovers to guess, but one needs to be extremely familiar with the track in order to guess it correctly in the first couple of attempts.

If you’re not sure of the song’s name, ask a friend or a family member to sit with you so that you can figure it out together whilst also making the overall experience more entertaining and enjoyable.

The game offers six chances in total, but players need to make optimum use of their chances. This is because with every failed chance, the length of the song increases, making it easier to figure out the song’s title.

Heardle caters primarily to pop music nerds, but even casual listeners can have a lot of fun playing the game as they can check their knowledge of pop music whilst also getting to explore new artists.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, March 26, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks from the last decade. So if you’re into contemporary pop music, then you have a great chance of cracking the daily puzzles using the least number of attempts.

However, if you’re not that familiar with modern-day chartbusters, you can still give this game a try considering it also often shares rock and pop classics from the 70s and 80s. Here are some clues shared by Forbes if you haven’t figured out the name of today’s Heardle song:

This is an EDM song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

It was a standalone single.

The artist is from Los Angeles.

The artist formerly used the name TON!C.

If the clues don’t seem to be helping you, then scroll down and find the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Five Hours by Deorro.

More details about Five Hours by Deorro

Five Hours was released on April 7, 2014, as a single by Deorro. The song opens with a gripping intro that perfectly defines its track. It blends elements of dance music and EDM, and fans of both genres will certainly enjoy the track. The song is written and produced by Deorro.

Five Hours was a commercial hit and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It is widely regarded as one of Deorro's most popular tracks.

Deorro is a popular DJ who rose to fame in the early 2010s following the release of the song, Yee, which turned out to be a massive commercial hit across various countries in Europe. It is considered by several fans and critics to be one of the best dance tracks of the 2010s.

Over the years, Deorro has put out two studio albums, namely, Good Evening and ORRO, both of which were reportedly successful. He enjoys a significant fan following across the world among EDM and dance music lovers and is regarded as one of the most exciting DJs working in the industry today.

