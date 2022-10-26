Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Heardle gifts music lovers around the world with a new song challenge every day. The Wordle spinoff offers a musical twist, wherein players must guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. Players are expected to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible using six chances. The song's length also increases every time a player makes an unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as an homage to Wordle, and since then, it has garnered immense popularity among both music enthusiasts and casual listeners. It helps to relax your mind and also tests your knowledge of pop music.

Casual listeners can play the game with a friend or a family member, who's a music nerd, and make the experience a lot more enjoyable. Heardle is also an excellent platform that can help people discover new music.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, songs picked for the daily challenges are part of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. So if your playlist has a lot of modern-day pop songs, your chances of cracking the puzzle are pretty high.

Having said that, casual listeners can also give it a shot since many songs featured in the daily challenges are popular rock anthems or acclaimed classics of the late 20th century. If you're struggling to crack today's Heardle puzzle, then go through some of the below-mentioned clues by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2004.

Hint 2: The song's genre is alternative rock.

Hint 3: Single by Green Day.

Hint 4: Length – 4:20.

Hint 5: Four words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word "Boulevard."

Hint 7: From the album "American Idiot."

If you still can't figure out the title, scroll down and find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day.

More details about Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day

Boulevard of Broken Dreams was released on November 29, 2004, as part of Green Day's iconic album, American Idiot. The song begins with a cracking electric guitar riff before Billie Joe Armstrong's vocals take over.

The song unfolds in typical Green Day fashion and has that classic 2000s punk rock vibe. Boulevard of Broken Dreams was a huge commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it one of the decade's greatest songs.

Green Day is one of the most popular punk rock bands of the 21st century. The band burst onto the scene in the 90s with the release of Dookie, which is now considered among the finest rock albums of the 90s. Over the years, the band has churned out several classics like Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Jesus of Suburbia, and many more.

