Tokyo Vice season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Vice season 2 is scheduled to arrive with episode 1 on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after a long wait on Max after the first season wrapped up on April 28, 2022, with a favorable reaction from viewers and critics. The Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe starring show is expected to continue the Japanese crime-related plot from where it left off in the first season.

Tokyo Vice season 2 is the renewed season of the crime drama set in Tokyo. The noirish thriller created by J.T. Rogers is an adaptation of Jake Adelstein’s autobiographical book. It will be released in both English and Japanese languages.

The plot follows an American journalist, Jake Adelstein, who relocates to Japan to work in the Japanese newspaper industry. Working in collaboration with a veteran detective of the vice squad, Jake is exposed to the dangerous world of the Yakuza.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Tokyo Vice season 2 episode 1 be released?

Tokyo Vice season 2 is set to release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 12 am PT, on HBO Max. As usual, all regional time zones will air episode 1 simultaneously. Accordingly, the timings in some of the regional time zones are given in the table below.

Pacific Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 12 am Central Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 3 am Brazil Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 8 am Central European Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 9 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 12.30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 5 pm Australian Eastern Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 6 pm

Where can you watch Tokyo Vice season 2, episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Tokyo Vice season 2 will be available on Max and HBO Go for US and Latin American viewers. The distribution rights in Japan are held by the co-producer company Wowow.

Canadian viewers can watch the show on Crave, while Australian viewers can access it on Paramount+ as they did in the previous season. As for regions where none of the channels have rights to stream the show, interested viewers can avail of VPN services to watch the show.

The first season arrived in the UK much later through Starzplay with BBC One, and its iPlayer service got second-window rights. As such, when Tokyo Vice season 2 will come in the UK and Ireland is not yet known.

A brief recap of Tokyo Vice season 1

Ansel Elgort as Jake in a scene from the show (Image via HBO)

The plot of Tokyo Vice season 1 revolved around Jake and Katagiri’s initial equation as they started investigating the Tozawa clan. The show tries to depict the Japanese underbelly of ruthless organized crime and the dark “Yakuza.”

The show is based on the memoir of real-life journalist Jake Adelstein, who tries to expose the crime scenario in the city that boasts, “Murder does not happen in Tokyo.” Hired as a rookie reporter in Yomiuri Shimbun, Jake is taken under his wings by senior detective Katagiri.

As a reporter, Jake, played by Ansel Elgort, has to endure a lot, particularly when he exposes people higher up in society. Other plot characters include Samantha, Sato, Ishida, and Polina, among many others.

Sato is a reluctant gangster from the Chihara Kai group tasked to keep Samantha in line. Samantha, who works in a club, has the ambition of opening one of her own and refuses to listen to Sato’s warnings.

When Kume wanted to punish Sato for lying to the gang, Ishida exposed Kume’s double standards and punished him. Ishida, another essential member of the gang, started trusting Sato. Together, they reveal information about the rival gang Tozawa’s consignment to Jake.

Surprised that Samantha is accepting funds from Tozawa for her upcoming club, Sato tried to convince her otherwise. While Samantha showed no signs of backing out, Sato was stabbed by an unknown assailant.

Expand Tweet

Katagiri trusts Ishida as the gangster has some principles and does not believe in mindless crimes. Katagiri laid a trap to find the police mole who was hand-in-glove with the Tozawa gang, and Miyamoto got caught. Miyamoto agreed to help catch Tozawa, but Tozawa may be prepared for this adversity.

Jake found a tape about Polina’s kidnapping by the Tozawa gang and her assault and death on a yacht named Yoshino. He gave the tape to Katagiri, and they may work on it together in Tokyo Vice season 2.

What to expect from Tokyo Vice season 2 episode 1?

Expand Tweet

The synopsis of Tokyo Vice season 2 reads,

“Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, season two of the series, filmed on locations in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger.”

As seen in the trailer, Sato is in a hospital bed and may survive the attack to continue with his work in the gang. An undisclosed killer is hunting Jake, and that could be someone from the Tozawa gang.

Emi Maruyama advises Jake to follow the case but keep it secretive. The Yakuza will become more ruthless to prevent their exposure, leading to trouble for Jake and Katagiri.

Tokyo Vice season 2, episode 1, will be available on Max and other streaming partners on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.