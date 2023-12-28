Tom Smothers net worth explored as musical comedian passes away at 86

American comedian and musician Tom Smothers had a net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth at the time of his passing on December 26, 2023, at the age of 86. Smothers passed away at his home in Santa Rose after battling cancer, as per the New York Times.

He was best known as one half of the musical comedy duo, The Smothers Brothers, alongside his younger brother Dick Smothers. In the late 1960s, the pair hosted the CBS television variety show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, featuring cutting political critique. CBS later fired them.

Exploring Tom Smothers' net worth

According to Net Worth Post, much of Tom Smothers' net worth of $10 million was acquired from his successful career in music and comedy. He appeared in various television shows, usually alongside his brother.

As per Idol Net Worth, his salary was estimated to be around $1 million per year. He won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy in 2008.

His investment in real estate also increased Tom's net worth. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he put his 115-acre ranch in Glen Allen, California for $13.5 million. Tom had allegedly purchased the property in the early 1980s, completed construction of a 6,000-square-foot mansion in 1983, and finally sold the mansion in November 2023, for $7.2 million.

Tom Smothers also owned and operated a vineyard with his brother Dick. They established the Remick Ridge Vineyards in California in 1977.

The comedy duo, Tom and Dick Smothers, started their career as musical comedy duo in early 1959 at the Purple Onion Cellar club in San Francisco. They went on to release several successful albums and appeared on television variety shows, such as The Jack Paar Show, and The Judy Garland Show.

The brothers also starred in their own sitcom, The Smothers Brothers Show, which lasted for one season on CBS. They then launched The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour, in early 1967. The show was a huge success among the youth due to its audacious political satire, countercultural spirit and showcasing of popular music acts involving Cream, the Who, Jefferson Airplane, Pete Seeger, and The Doors.

However, CBS sacked the show, after they found the political satire controversial. The brothers were then fired from the network, which led to them filing a breach of contract suit against CBS that they won ultimately in 1973.

After their comedy show was canceled, the brothers starred in the hour-long 1970 special, The Return of the Smothers Brothers, featuring guests Peter Fonda and Glen Campbell. In 1975, the duo hosted the unsuccessful The Smothers Brothers Show.

They revived The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the late 1980s. However, the revival show only lasted for one season.

In 2007, Dick and Tom Smothers filmed a series of commercials for the River Rock Casino in Geyserville, California. In 2009, they lent their voices to an episode of The Simpsons before their unofficial split in 2010.

The Smothers Brothers reunited in 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of the cancelation of the original The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. They also went on a tour in 2023.

Apart from his career in comedy, Tom Smothers played notable roles on the big screen. In 1972, he played Donald Beeman in Brian De Palma's Get To Know your Rabbit. In the late 1970s, he then played Donald Luckman in Silver Beers. His film career lasted throughout the 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Marcy Smothers, two children from his third marriage, a son from his first marriage, a sister, and a grandson.