The Smothers Brothers Tour 2023: All you need to know

The Smothers Brothers, the popular sibling duo from the ‘60s, is set to hit the road once again next year in January 2023. The brothers will kick off their US tour in Santa Rosa, California, and will conclude it on March 30 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Florida. Tickets for The Smothers Brothers tour dates will be available via Ticketmaster.

Speaking about their upcoming tour to CBS, the duo, now in their mid-80s, said:

"Walking on that stage, feeling that kind of love coming back, attention to us, that's kind of sweet.”

As of writing this article, the duo has been testing out the equiment and tour materials in Norfolk and Nebraska.

The Smothers Brothers 2023 US Tour Dates

The Human Monster Truck @PerryVonVicious The Smothers Brothers are doing 1 final tour (they're both in their 80's!)

They are so important to novelty/comedy music in general.

I got to see them in 2008, but I really want to see this tour. Sadly, the closest stop is in Florida.

Do I fly to FL just for this? The Smothers Brothers are doing 1 final tour (they're both in their 80's!)They are so important to novelty/comedy music in general.I got to see them in 2008, but I really want to see this tour. Sadly, the closest stop is in Florida.Do I fly to FL just for this?

Here's the complete list of the tour dates and venues for The Smothers Brothers' upcoming US Tour:

January 7 -- Ruth Finley Person Theater, Santa Rosa, California

January 13 -- McCallum Theater for Performing Arts, Palm Desert, California

January 14 -- McCallum Theater for Performing Arts, Palm Desert, California

January 18 -- Fox Tucson Theatre -- Tucson, Arizona

January 20 -- Mesa Arts Center -- Arizona, US

March 23 -- Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, Florida

March 30 -- Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, Florida

Earlier this year, the Smothers brothers were featured on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, where they spoke about their plans to hit the road for a set of reunion shows marking over 60 years in show business. However, the shows were canceled due to the pandemic.

David Fucillo @davidfucillo Most important thing I learned today on CBS Sunday Morning? The Smothers Brothers are going on tour in 2023!



My brother and I saw them at the Orleans in Las Vegas back in 2000 and it was so much fun. Hopefully they get out around DC. Most important thing I learned today on CBS Sunday Morning? The Smothers Brothers are going on tour in 2023!My brother and I saw them at the Orleans in Las Vegas back in 2000 and it was so much fun. Hopefully they get out around DC.

During the same podcast interview, Tom Smothers said:

“We’re done and finished. I’m 85 this February, my brother Dick is 83, and we figured this is about the time to roll it up.”

He further added:

“It’s been 12 years since anybody’s seen us and we have some fans who will say, ‘These guys are really old, I wonder if they can still do it. I’d be interest, too, to see if somebody in their 80s can make a comeback.”

Tom also noted that the voices of the sibling duo are not the way they used to be, which is why they don't want to disappoint their fans:

“If we do what I think we can do, they won’t judge us on if we can’t sing as well as we did. They’ll come back with a good feeling and say, ‘I didn’t waste my time liking those guys.’ We don’t want to disappoint them.”

More about The Smothers Brothers

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But Tom & Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously canceled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. cbsn.ws/3uEZ5d7 In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But Tom & Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously canceled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. cbsn.ws/3uEZ5d7 https://t.co/Py3qSv6wvD

The sibling duo gained popularity as comedians and singers in the 1960s for their signature double act, wherein they performed folk songs that led to arguments. While Dick acted as a straight man, Tom presented more of a childlike stage persona.

After recording successful comedy albums, The Smothers Brothers were featured on their own primetime variety show for the CBS network called The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. The show debuted in 1967 and featured famous writers and performers, including Steve Martin, Rob Reiner, Albert Brooks, and Jennifer Warnes.

Given the controversial nature of the show due to its political commentary and edgy humor, the show was banned by the CBS network in 1969.

Poll : 0 votes