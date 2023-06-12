The Tony Awards 2023 were a night of music, dance, flamboyance, and legendary moments honoring Broadway triumphs from the 2022-23 season. The event took place on June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City, with the previous year's host, Ariana DeBose, returning this year.

Some of the most popular achievements this time around were Kimberly Akimbo taking home five awards, Leopoldstadt with four, and Some Like It Hot with four. Kimberly Akimbo won the Best Musical award while Leopoldstadt won the Best Play award. The Tony Awards also honored two non-binary performers for the first time in their history.

Tony Awards 2023: 3 moments to remember

1) Brandon Uranowitz's touching speech

Many had speculated Brandon Uranowitz to win the Tony Awards category for his monumental performance in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. But the actor's acceptance speech for the award was nothing short of spectacular.

Uranowitz paid tribute to his humble parents in his speech and even joked about his income.

"The only thing I've ever wanted is to repay the sacrifices that you've made for me, but I work in the theater so I can't do that, he said."

He then requested every parent to trust their child's dreams and support them.

"When your child tells you who they are, believe them. An authentic life is a limitless life."

2) Michael Arden dropping the F-bomb

Michael Arden has slowly been emerging as the next big Broadway director. His Tony Award victory for Best Direction of a Musical was truly justified as Parade is undoubtedly brilliant. For the uninitiated, Arden is homosexual and was often bullied when he was growing up.

In his acceptance speech, he said:

"Growing up, I was called the f-word more times than I can count. But now, I'm a f*ggot with a Tony."

3) Ariana DeBose's unscripted opening monologue

The ceremony acknowledged the writer's strike and a visual of DeBose depicting no script for the night which could have become a massive disaster as her opening monologue was just after the dance numbers.

Nevertheless, she delivered her part with grace without displaying an ounce of nervousness.

"We don’t have a script, you guys,” she announced. “I am live and unscripted. You’re welcome. So to everyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, darlings… buckle up, she said."

Get to know about Tony Awards a bit more

According to its official website, the award's description reads:

"The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards® got their start in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre. Named for Antoinette Perry, an actress, director, producer, and the dynamic wartime leader of the American Theatre Wing who had recently passed away,"

It continues:

"The Tony Awards made their official debut at a dinner in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947. Vera Allen, Perry’s successor as chairwoman of the Wing, presided over an evening that included dining, dancing, and a program of entertainment."

Since 1978, the Tony Awards began getting backed by CBS.

