76th annual Tony Awards: Full nominations list

When the current Writers Guild of America strike threatened to put a stop to the event, the fate of the 76th annual Tony Awards 2023 was hanging in the balance. However, now that the path is cleared, the Broadway production-focused award ceremony will be held on June 11, 2023. Multiple-time awardee Ariana DeBose will host the 76th annual Tony Awards, for the second time in a row.
To be aired on CBS and Paramount+, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT. United Palace, a theater located in New York City, will be the host of the ceremony for the first time. Last year’s Tony Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall.
From best play to best musical: Full list of 76th annual Tony Awards nominations
Before the much-awaited event takes place, let us brush through the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Tony Awards across various categories.
Best Play
- Ain't No Mo'
- Between Riverside and Crazy
- Cost of Living
- Fat Ham
- Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Play
- A Doll's House
- The Piano Lesson
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
- Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
- Camelot
- Into the Woods
- Parade
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins: Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes: Good Night, Oscar
- Stephen McKinley Henderson: Between Riverside and Crazy
- Wendell Pierce: Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Jessica Chastain: A Doll's House
- Jodie Comer: Prima Facie
- Jessica Hecht: Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald: Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Christian Borle: Some Like It Hot
- J. Harrison Ghee: Some Like It Hot
- Josh Groban: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Brian d'Arcy James: Into the Woods
- Ben Platt: Parade
- Colton Ryan: New York, New York
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Annaleigh Ashford: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sara Bareilles: Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark: Kimberly Akimbo
- Lorna Courtney: & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond: Parade
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- Jordan E. Cooper: Ain't No Mo'
- Samuel L. Jackson: The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed: A Doll's House
- Brandon Uranowitz: Leopoldstadt
- David Zayas: Cost of Living
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Nikki Crawford: Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry: Ain't No Mo'
- Miriam Silverman: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
- Katy Sullivan: Cost of Living
- Kara Young: Cost of Living
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Kevin Cahoon: Shucked
- Justin Cooley: Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila: Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica: Camelot
- Alex Newell: Shucked
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Julia Lester: Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Bonnie Milligan: Kimberly Akimbo
- NaTasha Yvette Williams: Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe: & Juliet
Best Direction of a Play
- Saheem Ali: Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney: Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd: A Doll's House
- Patrick Marber: Leopoldstadt
- Stevie Walker-Webb: Ain't No Mo'
- Max Webster: Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden: Parade
- Lear deBessonet: Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw: Some Like it Hot
- Jack O'Brien: Shucked
- Jessica Stone: Kimberly Akimbo
Best Book of a Musical
- & Juliet: David West Read
- Kimberly Akimbo: David Lindsay-Abaire
- New York, New York: David Thompson and Sharon Washington
- Shucked: Robert Horn
- Some Like It Hot: Matthew López and Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Almost Famous: Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe
- Kimberly Akimbo: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire
- KPOP: Helen Park and Max Vernon
- Shucked: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
- Some Like It Hot: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether: Prima Facie
- Andrzej Goulding and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi
- Rachel Hauck: Good Night, Oscar
- Richard Hudson: Leopoldstadt
- Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon: A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Beowulf Boritt: New York, New York
- Mimi Lien: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions: Camelot
- Scott Pask: Shucked
- Scott Pask: Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Nick Barnes, Finn Caldwell, and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi
- Dominique Fawn Hill: Fat Ham
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel: Leopoldstadt
- Emilio Sosa: Ain't No Mo'
- Emilio Sosa: Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Gregg Barnes: Some Like It Hot
- Sophia Choi and Clint Ramos: KPOP
- Susan Hilferty: Parade
- Jennifer Moeller: Camelot
- Paloma Young: & Juliet
- Donna Zakowska: New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Neil Austin: Leopoldstadt
- Natasha Chivers: Prima Facie
- Jon Clark: A Doll's House
- Bradley King: Fat Ham
- Tim Lutkin: Life of Pi
- Jen Schriever: Death of a Salesman
- Ben Stanton: A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Ken Billington: New York, New York
- Lap Chi Chu: Camelot
- Heather Gilbert: Parade
- Howard Hudson: & Juliet
- Natasha Katz: Some Like It Hot
- Natasha Katz: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams: Ain't No Mo'
- Carolyn Downing: Life of Pi
- Joshua D. Reid: A Christmas Carol
- Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: A Doll's House
- Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada: New York, New York
- Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann: Into the Woods
- Gareth Owen: & Juliet
- John Shivers: Shucked
- Nevin Steinberg: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Choreography
- Steven Hoggett: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Casey Nicholaw: Some Like It Hot
- Susan Stroman: New York, New York
- Jennifer Weber: & Juliet
- Jennifer Weber: KPOP
Best Orchestrations
- John Clancy: Kimberly Akimbo
- Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen: Some Like It Hot
- Sam Davis and Daryl Waters: New York, New York
- Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman: & Juliet
- Jason Howland: Shucked
As gathered from the list, Some Like It Hot is leading the 76th annual Tony Awards pack with 13 nominations. The musical has Marc Shaiman’s score, who has also written the lyrics along with Scott Wittman. J. Harrison Ghee’s 76th annual Tony Awards nomination makes them among the first openly non-binary performers to get a Tony Awards nomination.
Produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss and directed by Weiss, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held on June 11, 2023, from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT at United Palace.