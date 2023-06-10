76th annual Tony Awards: Full nominations list

When the current Writers Guild of America strike threatened to put a stop to the event, the fate of the 76th annual Tony Awards 2023 was hanging in the balance. However, now that the path is cleared, the Broadway production-focused award ceremony will be held on June 11, 2023. Multiple-time awardee Ariana DeBose will host the 76th annual Tony Awards, for the second time in a row.

To be aired on CBS and Paramount+, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT. United Palace, a theater located in New York City, will be the host of the ceremony for the first time. Last year’s Tony Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall.

From best play to best musical: Full list of 76th annual Tony Awards nominations

Before the much-awaited event takes place, let us brush through the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Tony Awards across various categories.

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll's House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins: Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes: Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson: Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce: Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain: A Doll's House

Jodie Comer: Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht: Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald: Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle: Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee: Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James: Into the Woods

Ben Platt: Parade

Colton Ryan: New York, New York

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles: Into the Woods

Victoria Clark: Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney: & Juliet

Micaela Diamond: Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper: Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson: The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed: A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz: Leopoldstadt

David Zayas: Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford: Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry: Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan: Cost of Living

Kara Young: Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon: Shucked

Justin Cooley: Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila: Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica: Camelot

Alex Newell: Shucked

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester: Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan: Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams: Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe: & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali: Fat Ham

Jo Bonney: Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd: A Doll's House

Patrick Marber: Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb: Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster: Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden: Parade

Lear deBessonet: Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw: Some Like it Hot

Jack O'Brien: Shucked

Jessica Stone: Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet: David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo: David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York: David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked: Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot: Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous: Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe

Kimberly Akimbo: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether: Prima Facie

Andrzej Goulding and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck: Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson: Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon: A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt: New York, New York

Mimi Lien: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions: Camelot

Scott Pask: Shucked

Scott Pask: Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Nick Barnes, Finn Caldwell, and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill: Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel: Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa: Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa: Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes: Some Like It Hot

Sophia Choi and Clint Ramos: KPOP

Susan Hilferty: Parade

Jennifer Moeller: Camelot

Paloma Young: & Juliet

Donna Zakowska: New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin: Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers: Prima Facie

Jon Clark: A Doll's House

Bradley King: Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin: Life of Pi

Jen Schriever: Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton: A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington: New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu: Camelot

Heather Gilbert: Parade

Howard Hudson: & Juliet

Natasha Katz: Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams: Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing: Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid: A Christmas Carol

Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: A Doll's House

Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada: New York, New York

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann: Into the Woods

Gareth Owen: & Juliet

John Shivers: Shucked

Nevin Steinberg: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw: Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman: New York, New York

Jennifer Weber: & Juliet

Jennifer Weber: KPOP

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy: Kimberly Akimbo

Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen: Some Like It Hot

Sam Davis and Daryl Waters: New York, New York

Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman: & Juliet

Jason Howland: Shucked

As gathered from the list, Some Like It Hot is leading the 76th annual Tony Awards pack with 13 nominations. The musical has Marc Shaiman’s score, who has also written the lyrics along with Scott Wittman. J. Harrison Ghee’s 76th annual Tony Awards nomination makes them among the first openly non-binary performers to get a Tony Awards nomination.

Produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss and directed by Weiss, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held on June 11, 2023, from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT at United Palace.

Poll : 0 votes