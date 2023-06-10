Create

76th annual Tony Awards: Full nominations list

By Pallabi C Samal
Modified Jun 10, 2023 11:00 GMT
Ariana DeBose will host the 76th annual Tony Awards again. (Photos via YouTube/The Tony Awards)
Ariana DeBose will host the 76th annual Tony Awards again. (Photos via YouTube/The Tony Awards)

When the current Writers Guild of America strike threatened to put a stop to the event, the fate of the 76th annual Tony Awards 2023 was hanging in the balance. However, now that the path is cleared, the Broadway production-focused award ceremony will be held on June 11, 2023. Multiple-time awardee Ariana DeBose will host the 76th annual Tony Awards, for the second time in a row.

youtube-cover

To be aired on CBS and Paramount+, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT. United Palace, a theater located in New York City, will be the host of the ceremony for the first time. Last year’s Tony Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall.

From best play to best musical: Full list of 76th annual Tony Awards nominations

Before the much-awaited event takes place, let us brush through the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Tony Awards across various categories.

Best Play

  • Ain't No Mo'
  • Between Riverside and Crazy
  • Cost of Living
  • Fat Ham
  • Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

  • & Juliet
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • New York, New York
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

  • A Doll's House
  • The Piano Lesson
  • The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
  • Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

  • Camelot
  • Into the Woods
  • Parade
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Topdog/Underdog
  • Corey Hawkins: Topdog/Underdog
  • Sean Hayes: Good Night, Oscar
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson: Between Riverside and Crazy
  • Wendell Pierce: Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Jessica Chastain: A Doll's House
  • Jodie Comer: Prima Facie
  • Jessica Hecht: Summer, 1976
  • Audra McDonald: Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Christian Borle: Some Like It Hot
  • J. Harrison Ghee: Some Like It Hot
  • Josh Groban: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Brian d'Arcy James: Into the Woods
  • Ben Platt: Parade
  • Colton Ryan: New York, New York

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Annaleigh Ashford: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Sara Bareilles: Into the Woods
  • Victoria Clark: Kimberly Akimbo
  • Lorna Courtney: & Juliet
  • Micaela Diamond: Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

  • Jordan E. Cooper: Ain't No Mo'
  • Samuel L. Jackson: The Piano Lesson
  • Arian Moayed: A Doll's House
  • Brandon Uranowitz: Leopoldstadt
  • David Zayas: Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

  • Nikki Crawford: Fat Ham
  • Crystal Lucas-Perry: Ain't No Mo'
  • Miriam Silverman: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
  • Katy Sullivan: Cost of Living
  • Kara Young: Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

  • Kevin Cahoon: Shucked
  • Justin Cooley: Kimberly Akimbo
  • Kevin Del Aguila: Some Like It Hot
  • Jordan Donica: Camelot
  • Alex Newell: Shucked

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

  • Julia Lester: Into the Woods
  • Ruthie Ann Miles: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Bonnie Milligan: Kimberly Akimbo
  • NaTasha Yvette Williams: Some Like It Hot
  • Betsy Wolfe: & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

  • Saheem Ali: Fat Ham
  • Jo Bonney: Cost of Living
  • Jamie Lloyd: A Doll's House
  • Patrick Marber: Leopoldstadt
  • Stevie Walker-Webb: Ain't No Mo'
  • Max Webster: Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Michael Arden: Parade
  • Lear deBessonet: Into the Woods
  • Casey Nicholaw: Some Like it Hot
  • Jack O'Brien: Shucked
  • Jessica Stone: Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

  • & Juliet: David West Read
  • Kimberly Akimbo: David Lindsay-Abaire
  • New York, New York: David Thompson and Sharon Washington
  • Shucked: Robert Horn
  • Some Like It Hot: Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • Almost Famous: Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe
  • Kimberly Akimbo: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire
  • KPOP: Helen Park and Max Vernon
  • Shucked: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
  • Some Like It Hot: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Miriam Buether: Prima Facie
  • Andrzej Goulding and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi
  • Rachel Hauck: Good Night, Oscar
  • Richard Hudson: Leopoldstadt
  • Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon: A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • Beowulf Boritt: New York, New York
  • Mimi Lien: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions: Camelot
  • Scott Pask: Shucked
  • Scott Pask: Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Nick Barnes, Finn Caldwell, and Tim Hatley: Life of Pi
  • Dominique Fawn Hill: Fat Ham
  • Brigitte Reiffenstuel: Leopoldstadt
  • Emilio Sosa: Ain't No Mo'
  • Emilio Sosa: Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Gregg Barnes: Some Like It Hot
  • Sophia Choi and Clint Ramos: KPOP
  • Susan Hilferty: Parade
  • Jennifer Moeller: Camelot
  • Paloma Young: & Juliet
  • Donna Zakowska: New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Neil Austin: Leopoldstadt
  • Natasha Chivers: Prima Facie
  • Jon Clark: A Doll's House
  • Bradley King: Fat Ham
  • Tim Lutkin: Life of Pi
  • Jen Schriever: Death of a Salesman
  • Ben Stanton: A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Ken Billington: New York, New York
  • Lap Chi Chu: Camelot
  • Heather Gilbert: Parade
  • Howard Hudson: & Juliet
  • Natasha Katz: Some Like It Hot
  • Natasha Katz: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams: Ain't No Mo'
  • Carolyn Downing: Life of Pi
  • Joshua D. Reid: A Christmas Carol
  • Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: A Doll's House
  • Ben Ringham and Max Ringham: Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Kai Harada: New York, New York
  • Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann: Into the Woods
  • Gareth Owen: & Juliet
  • John Shivers: Shucked
  • Nevin Steinberg: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Choreography

  • Steven Hoggett: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Casey Nicholaw: Some Like It Hot
  • Susan Stroman: New York, New York
  • Jennifer Weber: & Juliet
  • Jennifer Weber: KPOP

Best Orchestrations

  • John Clancy: Kimberly Akimbo
  • Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen: Some Like It Hot
  • Sam Davis and Daryl Waters: New York, New York
  • Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman: & Juliet
  • Jason Howland: Shucked

As gathered from the list, Some Like It Hot is leading the 76th annual Tony Awards pack with 13 nominations. The musical has Marc Shaiman’s score, who has also written the lyrics along with Scott Wittman. J. Harrison Ghee’s 76th annual Tony Awards nomination makes them among the first openly non-binary performers to get a Tony Awards nomination.

Produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss and directed by Weiss, the 76th annual Tony Awards will be held on June 11, 2023, from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT at United Palace.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...