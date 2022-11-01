"Why keep casting non-white actors as white characters?": Twitter baffled as Marvel reportedly casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man

Marvel has reportedly cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the titular role in Disney+'s new series Wonder Man as per Variety. The actor has previously played the roles of Black Manta in the Aquaman films and Cal Abar in HBO's acclaimed series, Watchmen.

Fans on Twitter did not seem too enthusiastic about the casting news. One user questioned the reason behind casting ''non-white actors as white characters.''

Wonder Man is reportedly helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who's best known for films like The Glass Castle and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The official release date for the series hasn't been announced yet.

Netizens puzzled after Marvel reportedly casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reportedly being cast as Wonder Man/Simon Williams in the upcoming Disney+ series. However many seemed excited about Abdul-Mateen playing the role.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, is an immensely complex and fascinating character. Born to a prominent entrepreneur named Sanford Williams, Simon is tasked with the duty of handling his father's business following his death. However, his father's company suffers losses due to massive competition from Stark Industries.

He is transformed into a superhuman by the evil Baron Heinrich Zemo and goes on a mission to betray the Avengers. However, he later teams up with the Avengers.

Details about the upcoming Wonder Man series' plot are being kept under tight wraps. Legendary actor Ben Kingsley is reportedly set to return as Trevor Slattery. Shooting is expected to begin sometime in 2023.

A quick look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's past works

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been a part of many memorable films and shows over the years. He previously portrayed the role of Cal Abar in HBO's award-winning show, Watchmen. The series is set in a chaotic world where masked vigilantes are considered criminals. Here's the official synospis of the show, as per HBO:

''Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this epic series from Damon Lindelof (Lost; HBO’s The Leftovers) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Regina King stars as a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force and a wife and mother of three.''

Abdul-Mateen's performance as Cal Abar has received high praise from viewers and critics. His other TV credits include Get Down, The Handmaid's Tale, and Black Mirror. He's also starred in a number of popular and acclaimed films. His most recent works include Ambulance, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections, and Aaron Sorkin's critically acclaimed film, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Abdul-Mateen is reportedly set to star in James Wan's highly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to 2018's Aquaman. He has also received quite a few awards and nominations over the years, like a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, a Critics' Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Horror Movie, and more.

