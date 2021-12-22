2021 was a special year for TV shows as it marked the return of full fledged production since the start of the global pandemic. While there are many new shows and new seasons constantly churned out, there were some long-running shows that aired an episode for the final time this year.

Whether they were canceled or concluded on their own terms, fans are sure to miss them. Here are the top 10 shows that ended in 2021 (Spoilers ahead).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 long-running TV shows that ended in 2021

10) Van Helsing (31 July 2016 - 25 June 2021)

Van Helsing was a reimagination of the classic Bram Stroker's story of Count Dracula. The horror drama from Syfy ran for over five years and ended the saga with the final episode "Novissima Solls," (aired on 25 June, 2021) concluding the storyline and bowing out gracefully in the face of falling ratings and interest.

9) Queen Of the South (June 23, 2016 - June 9, 2021)

The Alice Braga starrer Queen of the South had a run of five seasons before the show ended in June 2021. USA Network's crime-drama show was about a young woman on a mission to avenge her boyfriend's death.

The show concluded after the fifth season with the protagonist accomplishing everything they set out for and becoming a drug lord. The TV show left some cliffhangers for a possible spin-off or another series in the later future.

8) Bosch (February 6, 2014 - June 25, 2021)

Prime Video's Bosch ran for seven whole seasons before concluding the saga on June 2021. The crime-drama created by Michael Connelly was very well received by both critics and fans. It went out in full throttle, leaving the fans distraught.

The TV show did meet a convincing end, wrapping up gracefully in the final episode titled "Por Sonia."

7) The Bold Type (June 20, 2017 - June 30, 2021)

Freeform's Bold Type, inspired by the true story of Joanna Coles (who also served as an executive producer for the show), aired its premiere on June 20, 2017. Since then it has had five successful seasons before coming to an end this year.

The TV show's creators aired the final season with just six episodes (down from the regular ten) as they found that the character arcs concluded naturally for the show.

6) Kim's Convenience (October 11, 2016 - April 13, 2021)

The Canadian TV show Kim's Convenience with an Asian cast was a big step forward for television. The show has received ample praise for its premise and character development since the first episode aired in 2016. Kim's Convenience, however, was canceled after the fifth season despite an announcement of renewal until the sixth season.

The reason for this was the departure of the co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White, who decided to leave the show in pursuit of a different project. The cast members and fans were equally disappointed by this decision.

5) Conan (November 8, 2010- June 24, 2021)

The long-running talk show hosted by Conan O'Brien has called it quits after eleven years on air. The host and creator of the TV show came to this decision himself. He came to this conclusion after he decided to move on with a project from HBO Max. The final episode of Conan aired on June 24, 2021 which concluded the eleventh season of the show.

4) Shameless (January 9, 2011 - April 11, 2021)

Showtime's Shameless had a long run, with eleven seasons finally concluding on April 11, 2021. The comedy-drama was critically acclaimed during its original run that followed the lives of a working class family in Chicago.

Shameless' ending has nothing to do with the TV show being canceled. As the executive producer of the show commented “We just have to walk away from them at some point.” This indicates the show has simply wrapped up its journey.

3) Superstore (November 30, 2015 - March 25, 2021)

NBC network's Superstore had six great seasons in its critically and commercially successful run over the past six years. The show's creator and one of the TV show's main protagonists, America Ferrera, has reportedly pulled the plug after deciding to leave the show.

The sitcom that followed the lives of workers of a retail store had come to a good conclusion, though the ending of the TV show has kept doors open for a reboot/successor.

2) NCIS: New Orleans (September 23, 2014 –May 23, 2021)

NCIS: New Orleans left a lot of fans disappointed when it declared its seventh season to be the final one. The crime-drama, which premiered on September 23, 2014 has decided not to continue owing to falling ratings and newer franchises of NCIS to work on.

The TV show still has a huge fan following and continues to be popular among fans of the police-procedural genre.

1) Keeping up with the Kardashians (October 14, 2007 - June 20, 2021)

Keeping up with the Kardashians has become a household name over the years with its 20 seasons starting on October 14, 2007. The TV show, which ran for 14 years, finally concluded in 2021. The reality TV show that followed some of the most popular people on the planet (The Kardashians) aired its final episode in June 2021.

The long-running reality TV show was reportedly canceled due to Kim and Kylie threatening to walk away.

