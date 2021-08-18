Top 5 ENFP K-Pop idols in 2021

ENFP is one of the 16 personalities under the Myers–Briggs Personality test that some K-Pop idols have taken up and identified themselves as belonging to. The ENFP personality type has the characteristics of being friendly, expressive, innovative and energetic.

Some of the careers that match this profile include those of actor, musician, researcher, writer, psychologist and entrepreneur.

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means, and is purely based on the opinions of the author. It is also unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

Who are the top 5 K-Pop idols belonging to ENFP personality type

5) Yeri of Red Velvet

One of the key characteristics of someone belonging to ENFP personality type is the fact that they are extremely friendly. Red Velvet member Yeri is well-known for her friendships off the stage.

Yeri is one of five members of the K-Pop group that is set to make a comeback.

4) Felix of Stray Kids

Felix is one of the two members belonging to Stray Kids whose personality type is ENFP. Stay believe that Felix's characteristic of caring for people around him and being sensitive towards others is part of his ENFP profile.

At the moment, Felix along with other band members are gearing up for the release of their second album called NOEASY.

3) Changbin of Stray Kids

Changbin is the second member of the K-Pop group Stray Kids who falls under the ENFP personality of the Myers–Briggs 16 personality types. His enthusiasm makes it clear that he is undoubtedly an ENFP type.

2) RM of BTS

The leader of the biggest K-Pop group BTS, also falls under the ENFP personality type. One of the characteristics of the ENFP type is that they are able to grasp abstract concepts and as a result are able to come up with multiple solutions to a problem.

The army believes that the K-Pop idol's personality type fits him just right. At the moment, the K-Pop band is gearing up for a collaboration with a foreign artist that many believe is Coldplay's lead vocalist, Chris Martin.

1) V of BTS

V, aka Taehyung, is another BTS member who belongs to the ENFP personality type. He is very artistic and at the same time he can also break into a dance to entertain the army. He is also extremely friendly and that is visible in the way Taehyung maintains his relationships.

V's spontaneous nature is also a trait that falls under this category.

