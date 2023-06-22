Toy Story is making an unprecedented return with its fifth installment, Toy Story 5. The announcement was made earlier this year during Disney's Q1 earnings call. No release date or plot and cast details have been revealed so far, but since the movie is still in its very early stages of development, it is safe to say that it could be several years before we can watch it.

This beloved franchise, originating from Pixar Studios, made history in 1995 with the release of the first Toy Story film. Not only did it introduce us to unforgettable characters like Sheriff Woody and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, but it also revolutionized animation as the first-ever feature-length 3D animated film.

Pixar outdid themselves with Toy Story 2 in 1999, a sensational sequel that some argue is even better than the original. This second installment introduced more fan-favorite characters, such as Jessie, and featured a more emotional storyline.

The emotional depth was further intensified in Toy Story 3 in 2010, which concluded the original trilogy with such brilliance that it garnered a Best Picture Academy Award nomination. The toys found their happy ending as they prepared to embark on a new adventure with their new owner, seemingly marking the definitive end of the franchise.

Toy Story 4, which came in 2019, also earned favorable reviews. The fifth installment of the franchise can be expected sometime in 2026, although the same remains unconfirmed.

Toy Story 5 was an unexpected announcement for most fans

To the surprise of many, Toy Story 4 hit screens in 2019, despite the third film's seemingly perfect conclusion. Yet, this epilogue proved to be a fantastic addition, exploring Woody's character in a way the franchise had never done before.

Apart from the spin-off Lightyear (2022), which failed to impress audiences and critics alike, it appeared that the franchise had reached its end.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Pixar has announced Toy Story 5. However, as the announcement is relatively fresh, details regarding the plot and returning characters are still scarce.

The voice behind Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen, took to Twitter and confirmed his return for the fifth installment. Allen's post also hinted at Tom Hanks reprising his role as Woody, sparking further anticipation among fans. This tease for this much-awaited comeback has fans eagerly awaiting more information on Toy Story 5.

Alongside Woody and Buzz, we can likely expect the return of Bonnie's other toys, including Jessie, Bullseye, Rex, Hamm, Slinky Dog, Mr. Pricklepants, Trixie, Buttercup, Dolly, and Forky.

Additionally, the group of owner-less toys that accompanied Woody and Bo Peep, such as Giggle McDimples, Ducky, Bunny, and Duke Kaboom, may also make a comeback.

When could Toy Story 5 be released?

Elemental has already been released, and it will soon be followed by Elio and Inside Out 2 in 2024.

Beyond 2024, Pixar has reserved three dates for currently unnamed projects. It is possible that Toy Story 5 will occupy one of these slots or secure a release date beyond 2026.

Following its theatrical run, Toy Story 5 will likely find its streaming home on Disney+, in keeping with the pattern set by its predecessors.

The story of the Toy Story saga so far

Recapping the Toy Story journey so far, the original film introduced us to the rivalry-turned-friendship between Woody and Buzz Lightyear, as they navigated their owner Andy's changing affections.

Toy Story 2 delved deeper into the emotional lives of the toys, as Woody is stolen and ultimately reunited with his newfound friends, Jessie, Bullseye, and Stinky Pete.

Toy Story 3, set nearly a decade later, saw the toys facing abandonment as Andy prepared for college. They escape the clutches of a seemingly friendly bear named Lotso and find a new home with Bonnie, a worthy recipient of their love and companionship.

Finally, in Toy Story 4, the toys go on a road trip with Bonnie and her family. Woody is reunited with Little Bo Peep, and chooses to live a life of his own, and says goodbye to his friends.

The official announcement of Woody and Buzz reuniting for Toy Story 5 delighted fans, as it confirmed that the upcoming sequel would once again focus on their enduring friendship and embark on a new adventure.

