Týr Battle Ballads North American tour 2024: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Faroese heavy metal band Týr is set to make a return to North American stages next spring. The band will embark on the Battle Ballads headlining tour, named in honor of their upcoming new full-length album of the same title.

Joining Týr on this tour will be a stellar lineup of supporting acts. Trollfest will bring their music to the stage, complemented by the melodic prowess of Æther Realm and the swashbuckling tunes of The Dread Crew Of Oddwood.

Expressing their excitement about the upcoming tour, the members of Týr shared their sentiments:

"It is with great joy that we announce our return to the US and Canada. It's been too long, and we have missed the people, the cities, and the vast landscapes dearly"

Tickets will go on sale on November 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST via her official website. Fans can also follow their social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Týr's tour will begin in Baltimore and end in Greensboro

TYR will kick off its tour with a concert in Baltimore, scheduled for March 28, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Greensboro on April 26, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 28, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

March 29, 2024 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

March 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

March 31, 2024 – Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martinière

April 1, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Studio TD

April 2, 2024 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

April 3, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

April 4, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

April 5, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

April 6, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

April 7, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

April 8, 2024 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

April 9, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

April 10, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

April 12, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

April 13, 2024 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

April 14, 2024 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

April 15, 2024 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

April 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

April 17, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

April 18, 2024 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

April 20, 2024 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

April 21, 2024 – Dallas, TX – The Granada

April 22, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

April 24, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

April 25, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

April 26, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

Týr is a Faroese folk metal band that formed in 1998

Týr, a progressive folk metal band, hails from the Faroe Islands, a group of islands near Iceland and Norway.

Formed in 1998, the band draws inspiration from Norse mythology, taking its name from the Norse God of law and justice. Led by members Heri Joensen, Kári Streymoy, and Gunnar H. Thomsen.

Týr gained international acclaim with their 2003 album Eric the Red and continued to impress with releases like Ragnarok (2006) and By the Light of the Northern Star (2009). Over the years, the band underwent changes, with shifts in members and musical styles.

Their 2019 album Hel marked a melodic turn towards folk-metal. In 2022, Týr treated fans to A Night at the Nordic House, their first live album, showcasing their technical prowess alongside a full orchestra.