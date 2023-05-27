Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 3 “Tan Brown” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan label have shared a long history of collaborations with rappers and influencing artists, and one of the most frequent to appear in the collaborative catalog of the Swoosh label is the American rapper Jacques Bermon Webster, also known as Travis Scott.

The Jordan label and Travis Scott have worked together to give a spin to multiple sneaker models, including the Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, and more. The rapper not only worked with Jordan but also with Nike to spin models, including the Dunk Low, Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and others. The latest collaborative sneaker reported to be released by the duo is Air Jordan 3 in the "Tan Brown" makeover.

An official release date for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 3 “Tan Brown” sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet SNKR Dunk magazine, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in late 2023 or early 2024.

The upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Tan Brown" sneakers are rumored to release in late 2023 or early 2024

Michael Jordan's eponymous label will continue its partnership with La Flame (nickname for Travis Scott) to serve sneakerheads and OG fans with a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model after previously releasing a series of Air Jordan 1 lineage.

Travis Scott's previous collaborations with Nike have all been highly sought-after and successful among sneaker enthusiasts. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 3 "Brown Tan" sneakers, which are set to release in late 2023 or early 2024, are anticipated to be just as popular as many others.

An official image and design for the sneaker model haven't been confirmed by the Swoosh label yet; however, an earthy-toned mock-up for the Air Jordan 3 has been revealed by the sneaker leaker page, @glitchedgarbage, via their Instagram profile. The upper of the shoe is clad in a "White / Tan / Brown / Black" color scheme.

The base of the shoe is clad in a plain white hue, which is disturbed by the iconic elephant print on the heels and mudguards. The branding elements are added to the heel counters and the visible air unit on the midsole.

A tan hue is used for the forefoot overlays, elephant print embellishment, and lower heel tabs, which contrast with the brown rubber outsoles and trims. On the profile reversed swooshes and heel counters, black is combined with another color.

The most notable display of the sneakers includes the addition of reverse Swooshes on the model. Branding details include the addition of 'Cactus Jack' branding across the shoe and a Travis Scott signature on the heels.

There is no official confirmation regarding the release date for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 3 sneakers yet; however, one can expect the pair to drop via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in late 2023 or early 2024.

