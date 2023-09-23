Tres Rasche x Reebok Zig Kinetica Edge GTX sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Tres Rasche, a new-generation avante-garde clothing brand, and Reebok, a foremost shoe brand, have collaborated to create the Kinetica Edge GTX sneakers. The two brands have quite a storied history, collaborating with each other for innovative pieces since 2020.

The two brands dropped the sneakers on 14 September, and they sell for $225 on the Tres Rasche website.

The Reebok Zig Kinetica Edge GTX sneakers are different from anything Tres Rasche is used to.

Since its inception, Tres Rasche has strived to provide streetwear fashion for female enthusiasts and tends to lean towards masculine-like pieces for its collections. But the Zig Kinetica is a more feminine approach to streetwear fashion.

The Zig Kinetica Edge GTX sneakers, the latest project of the two brands, are a more feminine version of the rugged Zig Kinetica Edge GTX, covering it in a bright pink with metal studs to give it an edgy appeal.

The Zig Kinetica Edge GTX ( Image via Instagram/Tres Rasche official page)

Following its predecessors, the Zig Kinetica Edge GTX features GORE-TEX insulation to keep the feet dry, and this detail is just perfect for the incoming winter season. The sneakers also feature the Vibram EcoStep, which not only provides protection in any climate with the outsole giving traction on slippery terrain, but they are also a step in the right direction for sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion.

The Tres Rasche brand is printed on the lateral heel in a cool teal color, and Reebok branding can be seen on the ankle strap and the Zigtech midsole.

The Tres Rasche brand is printed on the lateral heel with the Reebok branding on the ankle strap. ( Image via Tres Instagram/Tres Rasche)

On the collaboration, Tres Rasche had this to say:

''Since inception, Tres Rasche has challenged traditional gender roles and expectations by remixing men's streetwear for all, but now, it's time to master the duality of masculinity and feminity within our designs. We're creating a space that represents all of our values and aspirations, celebrating an essential part of who we are: our feminity."

The reason behind Tres Rasche and its history with Reebok

Tres Rasche, renowned for its rebellious style of fashion and outlandish designs, has brought its creativity to bear with Reebok's years of experience. The gender-fluid brand is known for its strong belief in freedom of expression and letting women express their masculine sides without any constraint.

DJ Mad Bad Ting, the creative director of Tres Rasche, shared that Tres Rasche was born out of the need to make streetwear readily available to the fashion-forward woman without her having to ransack through the male section of a retail store.

Previous collaborations between the two brands

On January 15, 2020, the brands announced the release of a collection dubbed Unlock Yourself featuring iterations of Reebok's Club C 85 sneakers, a tracksuit, and a pair of socks.

The unlock yourself Collection ( Image via Instagram/Tres Rasche official page)

On September 23, 2021, the brands made another announcement for a special version of the Club C 85 sneakers, dubbing it the Reebok x Tres Rasche Club C legacy Anahata Heart Chakra.

The Anahata Heart Chakra Sneakers (Image via Instagram/Tres Rasche Instagram)

The brands announced the release of the latest version of Tres Rasche x Reebok Club C Diamante Sneakers on July 1, 2022. The Diamante sneakers were inspired by a brat doll and Janet Jackson's 'All for You' music video. The sneakers sold out pretty quickly and had to be restocked months later.

The Club C Diamante Sneakers ( Image via Sportskeeda)

The brands have proven that any collaboration between them is an instant hit. You can shop for the Zig Kinetica Edge on their websites.