Where to buy Tres Rasche x Reebok Club C Legacy Diamante sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Bolton-based sportswear label, Reebok, is continuing its partnership with the non-binary fashion label, Tres Rasche, for the third iteration of the Club C silhouette. The non-binary fashion label—founded by Mad Bad Ting—is following up on the collaboration after the 2021 release of the Anahata Heart Chakra iteration and the 2022-released Diamante sneakers.

The latest collaborative offering from the dynamic duo is a restock of the July 1, 2022 release of Reebok Club C Diamante sneakers. The shoes were restocked on the official e-commerce site of Tres Rasche on July 31, 2022 for a retail price of $130. This is a second chance for the sneakerheads and brand enthusiasts who missed out on the first release to get their hands on the shoes.

More about the newly restocked white-hued Tres Rasche x Reebok Club C Legacy Diamante sneakers

Newly restocked white-hued Tres Rasche x Reebok Club C Legacy Diamante sneakers (Image via Tres Rasche)

In addition to celebrating non-binary fashion, the brand is restocking the Reebok Club C Legacy silhouette. The new sneakers are centered on the titular diamanté crystals, which are also a key design element for Tres Rasche.

The blinged-out kicks serve as a nod to the nostalgic aesthetics of the early 2000s, when bedazzled walkmans and Phat Farm sneakers were popular. In the official press release, Tres Rasche's founder, Mad Bad Ting, talks about the shoes and the inspiration behind them.

“Très Rasché’s mission is to inspire our community to wear whatever they want and question everything that was decided before them. To personify the Très Rasché energy, we use iridescent diamanté crystals so every wearer is the light in every room and can stand tall in their individuality.”

The uppers of the latest iteration of the Club C Legacy, the Diamante edition, are made of pristine white leather and accented with off-white suede overlays. The shoes are dressed in the Ftwr White/Porcelain/Silver Met color scheme.

Most of the shoe's makeover is covered in crystals, which are seen atop the lateral paneling and the rear of the shoes, inspired by the stars. The Diamante crystals represent destiny, hope, and freedom.

Additionally, the shoes feature an iridescent EVA midsole insert with a monogram print from Tres Rasche and a metallic silver "TR" logo embroidery on the tongue tags. The "TR" embroidery amplifies the sparkling, bright effect of the silhouette.

More branding can be seen with the "Reebok" logo over the tongue and lateral side of the shoe. Lastly, the baby blue sockliners feature mismatched branding. The icy blue translucent EVA outsoles complete the look of the shoes.

According to Mad Bad Ting, the shoes were inspired by the lingering Y2K energy, metallics, stark whites, a bedazzled brat doll, and Janet Jackson's All For You music video.

Despite their clean white color scheme, the newly restocked iterations of the shoes appeared deconstructed. The diamante crystal applique adds to the shoe's minimalistic approach.

The monogrammed outsoles, metallic tongues, touch of suede, and the metallic touch on the toe boxes come together to justify the label's gender-neutral approach as well as evoke a spirit of tranquility.

The Tres Rasche x Reebok Club C Legacy Diamante sneakers were restocked exclusively on Tres Rasche's e-commerce site on July 31, 2022 for a retail price of $130.

