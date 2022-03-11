Turning Red takeaway: Can viewers expect a sequel? 

Pixar's latest hit, Turning Red has been released on Disney+ and viewers cannot get over the cute red panda featured in it. The animated film is fast emerging as phenomenal and there is no doubt that fans are looking forward to a sequel.

The tale of Mei Lee, who can transform into a giant red panda when she gets emotional, holds a lot of storytelling potential that could set off a sequel. With Disney's Encanto being the latest film to announce a second part, one can find an emerging trend of sequels in animated movies.

Thus, there is no reason why Turning Red won't get one.

What is Turning Red all about?

Turning Red explores the story of a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian, Mei, who discovers that she has a special ability. She turns into a red panda every time she gets emotional. Turns out the gift is not unique to her, but to her entire female lineage.

There is a special ritual that allows a cure for this and Mei's reserved and traditional mother hopes to help her through it, which would repress her panda form by containing it in an object.

But things get complex when Mei and her friends orchestrate a plan to use her Panda form to raise money for concert tickets, which they are dying to see. However, much to Mei's horror, the concert is clashing with her ritual date, making her choose between the two.

Meanwhile, Mei's mother comes to know of her doings and is horrified. Will the relationship between mother and daughter ever mend or will it get worse?

Can a sequel be expected?

The ending of Turning Red offers a lot of scope for expanding the movie into a franchise. Mei has learned to control her inner panda and decides to keep the form. In fact, she utilizes it to draw more tourists to their temple and help her family make more money.

This in itself offers scope for more exploration. The fact that Mei is becoming comfortable in her panda form and her family has begun to take a new outlook towards the panda curse definitely provides a basis for a sequel.

Moreover, the panda lore that has been mentioned briefly but not explored, could do with another sequel. In general, how Mei is adjusting to her new life and facing new challenges calls for another movie.

Here is hoping that the Pixar project is renewed for a second movie so fans get to see their beloved red panda once again on screen.

