Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 4: Yu-rim and Ji-woong's budding romance steals hearts

In the latest episode of Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Hee-do's (Kim Tae-ri) daughter continues to read her mother's journal and learns more about the past. She dives in and finds herself as intrigued by her mother's life as a teenager as the audiences are.

For instance, does the misunderstanding between Hee-do and Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) grow bigger? Is Yu-rim (Bona) also interested in Ji-woong (Choi Hyun-wook) in a romantic manner?

The answers to these questions are explored, and most entertainingly as well. The winner of the episode is also the budding romance between Yu-rim and Ji-woong. The two are currently in the 'seom' (flirtation) stage of dating, and there is anticipation among audiences for more.

Hee-do and Ye-jin's misunderstanding dissolves in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

It doesn't take much for Hee-do to forgive Ye-jin in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. She is mature in her understanding and is hence able to give in to him this one time.

However, she is not ready to take his relationship with Yu-rim in stride. It does affect her, but she decides to live with it for the time being. Instead, she has something more important than even Yu-rim to concentrate on at the moment.

Through good fortune, despite ranking at 26 — which is two ranks lower than the eligibility criteria — Hee-do gets a chance to compete in the national team selection. Two athletes backing out due to unforeseen circumstances gives her this chance in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. So she does her best to train and become good enough to have a fighting chance at selection.

Not only does she want to be selected for the national team, but Hee-do also wants to come first in the selection competition. She realizes that her dream may be unrealistic or unattainable for the moment, but that doesn't stop her from reaching out with both hands to grab opportunities that are presented in front of her.

In fact, she also receives support from Ye-jin, who finds Hee-do's tenacity impressive. Hee-do helps Ye-jin understand more about herself and her sport by allowing him inside her practice area, letting him try out a fencing uniform, and also fencing with him.

This interaction brings them closer. While Ye-jin and Hee-do continue to get closer, Yu-rim also finds herself flirting with Ji-woong.

Who is Ji-woong in Twenty-Five Twenty-One?

Ji-woong is Yu-rim and Hee-do's classmate in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He is the one who has been crushing on Yu-rim for a while now and he is also aware of how handsome he looks.

His constant jokes about his good looks and warm heart tickle Yu-rim's funny bones and it is clear that she is leaning towards romance.

Especially when the two of them end up getting drenched in rain while carrying food for their respective friends in the episode, the chemistry between them is refreshing and cute. It makes audiences want to root for them, and the anticipation around Twenty-Five Twenty-One has increased with fans shipping Yu-rim and Ji-woong.

Now that Yu-rim is leaving to join the national athletes camp, how will their relationship move forward? That is a question that audiences will have to wait and find out the answer to.

Edited by Ravi Iyer