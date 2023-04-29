Twisted Metal series: Meet the star-studded cast

Twisted Metal, the popular vehicular combat game, is coming to the small screen in the form of a new live-action series. The show is being developed by Sony Pictures Television, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg serving as executive producers.

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming Twisted Metal series is the impressive cast that has been assembled to bring the iconic characters to life.

From veterans to newcomers, the Twisted Metal series has an impressive cast

1) Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Anthony Mackie, recognized for his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is playing the lead role of John Doe. In the world of Twisted Metal, John Doe is a skilled driver and former soldier who is willing to risk everything to win the titular Twisted Metal tournament and have his greatest wish granted.

Mackie's intense charisma and action-hero pedigree make him the perfect fit for the role.

2) Will Arnett as Calypso

Comedian and actor Will Arnett, known for his roles in shows like Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman, will be playing the nefarious Calypso. In the game series, Calypso is the enigmatic mastermind behind the Twisted Metal tournament, granting the wishes of the winners while also putting them through deadly challenges.

Arnett's sharp wit and ability to play both comedy and drama make him an excellent choice for this complex villain.

3) Jessie Graff as Krista Sparks

Jessie Graff, a professional stuntwoman and former American Ninja Warrior competitor, will be playing the role of Krista Sparks. In the game series, Krista is a skilled driver and mechanic who has a personal vendetta against Calypso. Graff's experience as a stunt performer and athlete make her the perfect choice to bring Krista's physicality and determination to life.

4) Annabelle Wallis as Sophie Kane

Annabelle Wallis, known for her roles in shows like Peaky Blinders and movies like The Mummy, will be playing Sophie Kane. In the world of Twisted Metal, Sophie is a journalist who becomes embroiled in the tournament and its dangerous aftermath. Wallis' talent for playing complex and nuanced characters makes her an excellent choice for this pivotal role.

5) Ramon Rodriguez as Cage

Ramon Rodriguez, known for his roles in shows like The Wire and movies like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, will be playing Cage. In the game series, Cage is a ruthless driver who is willing to do whatever it takes to win the tournament, including betraying his own allies.

Rodriguez's intensity and ability to play morally ambiguous characters make him a great fit for this challenging role.

In addition to these main cast members, the Twisted Metal series will also feature a talented supporting cast, including Susan Sarandon, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Massee.

The Twisted Metal series promises to be an action-packed and thrilling ride, with a cast of talented actors bringing the beloved characters to life. Fans of the game series and newcomers alike should be excited to see what this star-studded team has in store for them.

The show is set to debut on the streaming service PlayStation Network, which is fitting given the game series' long history of being associated with PlayStation consoles. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for an adrenaline-fueled action series, Twisted Metal is definitely a show to keep an eye on. Watch it on Peacock from July 24, 2023.

