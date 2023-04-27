Can you watch the NFL Draft on Peacock? All you need to know about telecast details

The NFL draft is one of the most anticipated events in all sports and many fans tune in each year to watch players get selected by NFL franchises on live TV.

Tonight, the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft will take place and will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. Nothing is quite like the first-round where only 32 (31 tonight) picks are announced. The second day of the draft features rounds two and three as the third day includes coverage of Rounds 4-7.

Tonight, fans will be able to watch/stream the draft on multiple stations/networks. The first-round of the draft will air on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Fans can also stream the app on apps such as FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + LiveTV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Fans won't be able to stream the draft on the popular streaming service, Peacock. Peacock streamed the 2022 Super Bowl and streamed multiple events such as Sunday Night Football.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for April 27, 2023: how to watch NFL Draft

What to expect from tonight's NFL draft

Bryce Yuong during 2023 NFL Combine

Fans can expect a lot of surprises during tonight's draft. This year's draft is one of the more unpredictable drafts of the past few years, and a lot of things could happen.

We could see many blockbuster trades go down tonight. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be traded as he requested a trade from the Ravens in early March.

The San Francisco 49ers could also trade QB Trey Lance as they're committed to Brock Purdy going forward.

Just this morning, it was reported that the Commanders could trade DE Chase Young or Montez Sweat.





Both are pending free-agents in 2024.



Update: The #Commanders could trade one of their talented pass-rushers, either DE Chase Young or DE Montez Sweat during the NFL Draft, per @DanGrazianoESPN Both are pending free-agents in 2024.

As many as four to five quarterbacks could be selected in the first-round of the draft tonight, and four could go into the top 10. Many teams could be looking to trade up in the draft, and trades during the draft are always unexpected.

The NFL draft produces many surprising moves, and tonight's should be like any other.

