Will the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson reach a contract extension this off-season? Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts became the latest NFL quarterback to receive a contract extension after receiving a five-year extension from the Philadelphia Eagles.

He signed a massive 5-year $255 million deal on Monday morning, becoming the league's highest-paid player. Many have compared his contract extension to the offers the Ravens gave Jackson before the start of last season.

Former Ravens editor Sarah Ellison broke down Hurts' contract and the offer the Ravens gave Jackson before the start of last season. Jackson's contract included more guaranteed money at signing and total guarantees.

LJ: $200M Side-by-side comparison of Jalen Hurts' deal with the Eagles and the Ravens' offer to Lamar Jackson last September

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show and both spoke about Jackson's previous offer and compared it to Hurts' deal.

Here is their back-and-forth conversation:

Rapoport:"So last year before the season, the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a deal that in APY, so average per year based on new money did not match this. This is 51. That was 50."

McAfee: "But yeah, 133 guaranteed versus 174 guaranteed, right? Yeah. Yeah."

Rapoport: "Right. And a lot of other, well it's 133 fully guaranteed versus 110 fully guaranteed Jalen's deal. So, I actually like the Ravens deal which compares pretty nicely to this deal."

McAfee: "Interesting. Whenever we read that one, it said 177 million. And whenever we read the Lamar report, which was only coming out from the Ravens side, which we assume is accurate, it said 133. So that seems to be 41 million off. But you're saying that."

Rapoport: "They're actually refining that. So there is a person with the name, Sarah Ellison, on twitter who actually kind of broke it down based on, it's S.G Ellison if you want to look, I believe her breakdown, comparing the two deals is accurate. If you want to throw it up here at some point."

Rapoport added that the deal that the Ravens offered Jackson was strong and Hurts' deal could help him agree to that offer.

Rapoport: "You know, I do believe the Ravens will probably adjust and, you know, use this to help get Lamar done. But the deal they offered him was pretty strong. I mean, look at those numbers. Right. So total value."

$200M was the total guaranteed and the $133M was guaranteed on a shorter deal"



"The deal that the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson was pretty strong..$200M was the total guaranteed and the $133M was guaranteed on a shorter deal"

Will Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens reach a long-term deal before the season starts?

Lamar Jackson during Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson may not receive many offer sheets. Since he was placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Baltimore Ravens, he has had the opportunity to negotiate with other teams.

No team has made an offer yet, and there hasn't been much interest. That could change after draft time if a few teams don't select a franchise quarterback.

There hasn't been much news regarding an update on the Ravens and Jackson regarding his contract. It's anyone's guess as to what will happen, but most think they will be able to hammer out a deal with him at some point.

