The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson still haven't made much progress on a contract extension.

While the team did add WR Odell Beckham Jr. last week, there hasn't been any news on the two sides getting closer to a deal.

Jackson is seeking a big fully-guaranteed contract, and could be hoping for something similar to Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal from the Cleveland Browns. Jackson reportedly turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract from the Ravens.

Andrew Brandt, a former vice president and general counsel for the Green Bay Packers, thinks the outcome of Jackson and the Ravens' contract situation could change the NFL forever. He said that Watson's contract could be a blip on the radar if Jackson doesn't get a fully-guaranteed deal.

Brandt said:

"The Watson contract could end up being a blip on the radar looking back on the NFL contract system in 20 years. It might be like, 'Oh, remember that?'"

He added that after Watson's deal (Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson), the other QBs got big deals but teams had the option to get out of their contracts after year three:

"Because what we've seen since -- and I watched closely the deals done after Watson in 2022, which were Kyler Murray, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson -- is, yeah, they were all for good money. But they're the traditional structure of one year and two years where you can't get out of the contract, and then you can if you're the team [in Year 3]. So, I guess we are at a breaking point, and Lamar's the test case."

What will happen with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

Will Lamar Jackson remain with the Baltimore Ravens, sit out this season, or be traded? All three options are on the table.

Shortly before free agency, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Lamar is able to negotiate with other teams and the Ravens would be able to match any offer or get 2 first-round picks in a… BREAKING: #Ravens are placing the non exclusive $32M franchise tag on star QB Lamar Jackson after failing to agree to a long-term deal, per @ByKimberleyA Lamar is able to negotiate with other teams and the Ravens would be able to match any offer or get 2 first-round picks in a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: #Ravens are placing the non exclusive $32M franchise tag on star QB Lamar Jackson after failing to agree to a long-term deal, per @ByKimberleyA Lamar is able to negotiate with other teams and the Ravens would be able to match any offer or get 2 first-round picks in a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LvXJTmDbtZ

If he signs the tag, Jackson will make $32.4 million for this season. He has the opportunity to negotiate deals with other teams, with the team having to give up two first-round picks upon agreeing to a deal if the Ravens back out.

No team has shown much interest yet with no offer sheet made yet.

Jackson wants a long-term deal and could potentially sit out if he doesn't reach one with the Ravens.

