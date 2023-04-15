Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't afraid of being vocal. The star quarterback requested a trade on March 2 and has been talking about his contract issues on Twitter for the last month.

Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, not allowing him to hit free agency this off-season. The Ravens surely want Jackson back, but at what cost?

Jackson recently told the Ravens to acquire wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre and only then would he talk to them.

Andre Hawkins, the former Bengals wide receiver, tweeted the report and thought what Jackson was doing was boss shi*.

Hawkins tweeted:

"Boss sh*t lol."

The Ravens told him they couldn't afford both players, but they’d get one of them.



Baltimore listened and acquired Odell Beckham Jr. He signed with the Ravens last Sunday and agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. The Ravens also told Jackson that they wouldn't be able to afford both and that they could only get one of them.

Many believe Beckham Jr. chose the Ravens because they were likely to pay him more than any other team.

Nonetheless, they have moved one step closer to re-signing Jackson. However, trading for Hopkins may prove difficult for the Ravens. According to spotrac.com, the Ravens have the sixth-least cap room this season, with only roughly $3.9 million.

This season, Hopkins' basic pay is $19.4 million. Even if he restructured or extended his contract, the Ravens would be unable to afford him.

Could the Baltimore Ravens draft a wide receiver in the first round?

Quentin Johnston Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

While the Baltimore Ravens may not be able to acquire DeAndre Hopkins for Lamar Jackson, they could add another playmaker to the wide receiver position early on in the draft.

The Ravens currently own the number 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Drafting a WR with their first-round pick is highly likely.

It's possible that three to six wide receivers will be selected in the first round, with Baltimore adding one. TCU's Quentin Johnston, USC's Jordan Addison, Boston College's Zay Flowers, Ohio State's Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Houston's Tank Dell, and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt are among the candidates.

A wide receiver in the first round would boost Jackson's chances of returning and would aid a poor Baltimore receiving corps.

