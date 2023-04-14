The Baltimore Ravens recently signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last Sunday but still haven't extended quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson before free agency, which will pay him $32.4 million this season. On March 2, 2023, Jackson requested a trade as he's looking for a long-term deal.

On The Volume, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay spoke about Jackson's contract situation. He thinks the addition of Beckham Jr. increases the chances of Jackson re-signing with the Ravens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slay said:

“Now that he got OBJ coming his way, you know, so he surrounds himself with some talented receivers, you know, they got some young guys already over that can very much play. So, they doing a great job right now, surrounding himself, so, right now I feel like a contract is gonna get done, you know, because I think Lamar is getting his, getting what he want out of the deal… some guys to throw to.” [11:10 onwards]

Jackson is reportedly seeking a hefty guaranteed contract that could be similar to Deshaun Watson's five-year $230 million. He turned down a three-year $133 million fully guaranteed deal from the Ravens.

The Ravens have also added free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor in free agency, giving Jackson another target. Rashod Bateman will be entering his third season and could have a breakout year, with the Ravens returning Pro Bowl tight end, Mark Andrews.

Odell Beckham Jr. optimistic that Lamar Jackson returning to Ravens this season

Lamar Jackson at Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday as he inked a one-year $15 million deal worth up to $18 million.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero So the #Ravens have added a premier receiver for Lamar Jackson … if, in fact, Lamar is back in Baltimore after Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. So the #Ravens have added a premier receiver for Lamar Jackson … if, in fact, Lamar is back in Baltimore after Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. https://t.co/MZitnOT5EZ

OBJ signed with the team with hopes that Lamar Jackson will re-join the team as he's in the middle of his contract dispute.

Via the Baltimore Ravens website, Beckham Jr. said:

"Lamar, if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you.The goal is to come here and have that possibility to play with him. I'm excited about that opportunity.

"My thoughts would be that he would be here. I know that these two [General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh] want him to be here. At the end of the day, that's going to be up to them."

If Jackson re-joins the Ravens, Beckham Jr. will likely be the best target at wide receiver Jackson will have thrown to.

Do you think Lamar Jackson will get the deal he wants from the Ravens?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes