Odell Beckham Jr. spotted linking up with Lamar Jackson at Miami club amid intense speculation after $18M move

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal. The deal was agreed yesterday on Easter as the former Rams, Browns, and Giants receiver joined Baltimore on a deal worth up to $18 million in incentives.

Following the addition of Beckham Jr., many think the team will find a way to retain quarterback Lamar Jackson. After the news of Beckham being announced to the Ravens, OBJ and Jackson FaceTimed one another and then partied together on Sunday night.

Here's the video of the two linking up at LIV nightclub after the star wideout signed with the Ravens on Sunday:

It seems the two are wasting no time in getting closer and building chemistry off the field. This also raises optimism that the Ravens and Lamar will strike a deal and will retain him this off-season.

Adding a wideout like OBJ will definitely increase the chances of Jackson returning to the team. He announced his trade from Baltimore last week amid contact disputes, and the Ravens haven't commented much on the situation.

The Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr. increases the likelihood of Lamar Jackson staying with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens-Lamar Jackson situation remains unresolved despite the team signing OBJ, who got the deal he was seeking from the Ravens.

The two sides haven't been able to agree to a long-term deal that forced the Ravens to franchise tag Jackson this off-season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted after the Beckham Jr. signing that it was a significant step in keeping Jackson on the team. He mentioned how both Jackson and Beckham Jr. have had discussions about winning a Super Bowl together in Baltimore.

"Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens, according to sources familiar with the situation. There’s still business to handle with Lamar — but this is a significant step."

This is a positive sign in bringing Jackson back as the Ravens finally have a true number one wide receiver. They also signed veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor this off-season.

While Jackson and the Ravens are still off in contract talks, things slowly seem to be progressing towards a deal being done.

Do you think Lamar Jackson will re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens?

