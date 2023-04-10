"Little rich for my blood" - Peter King gives honest opinion on Odell Beckham Jr.-Ravens blockbuster move

Esteemed football columnist Peter King, gave his thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr. He shared his take on NBC Sports’ Football Morning In America. King shared:

“Odell Beckham’s a good signing for the Ravens, but I doubt it changes their draft plans one iota. Baltimore still will strongly consider a first-round receiver, in part because the three or four top receivers should land in a bunch right around where the Ravens pick in the first round, at 21.”

“Adam Schefter reported the one-year deal includes $15-million guaranteed, which is a little rich for my blood for a guy with two ACL surgeries in the last three years entering his age-31 season.”

Beckham Jr. suffered his second ACL injury during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI. He suited up for the Los Angeles Rams after getting waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the 2022 season. The 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

His signing came after reports of his impending visit with the New York Jets. But as SNY TV’s Connor Hughes revealed, the Jets’ offer wasn’t as high as Baltimore’s. Hughes said:

“Odell Beckham Jr. called the #Jets last night & gave them a chance to match the offer he got from the #Ravens, per sources.”

“They were never going that high, though. Again, with Jets, he’s their No. 3. Ravens gave him a better deal. He took it.”

Meanwhile, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero explained Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year contract. The two-time Second Team All-Pro member will earn a $1.165 million base salary and a $13.835 million signing bonus. He can also make an additional $3 million through performance-based incentives.

While Beckham Jr.’s acquisition boosts the Ravens’ passing attack, their receiving corps remains thin. Rashod Bateman played only 19 games in his first two seasons, while Devin Duvernay is more of a return specialist. James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are unproven commodities. Nelson Agholor is more of a number-two receiver.

Hence, King still sees the Ravens adding a young wideout during the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 22nd pick in the opening round, they are in a good spot to land a top-ranked wide receiver. Anyone among Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be available when Baltimore is on the clock.

The Ravens haven't succeeded in drafting wideouts during the Lamar Jackson era. They've selected eight wide receivers since 2018, but none have made a Pro Bowl appearance. The best of the bunch, Marquise Brown, is already with the Arizona Cardinals.

Why King believes the Ravens paid a steep price for Odell Beckham Jr.

The veteran scribe briefly explained in his column why giving Odell Beckham Jr. up to $18 million could be a gamble. He wrote:

“Pragmatism should be the best reaction to Beckham signing with the Ravens, no matter who his quarterback turns out to be. (Still betting on Lamar Jackson, by the way.) Entering his age-31 season, Beckham will be playing football for the first time in 19 months in September after two ACL surgeries.”

“He has just 67 catches for 856 yards over the past three years. It’s a nice signing, but expectations should be tempered. Beckham’s last mega-season was seven years ago (101 catches, 1,367 yards, 10 TDs as a Giant in 2017).”

The huge numbers King mentioned happened in 2016. It was the last of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections to start his career. The New York Giants took Beckham Jr. as the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU.

He finished the 2021 season with 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. His last 1,000-yard season came in 2019 (1,035 yards, four touchdowns), his first year with the Browns. Todd Monken was Beckham Jr.'s offensive coordinator at the time. They will reunite in Baltimore as Monken takes over from Greg Roman.

Will Lamar Jackson be Odell Beckham Jr.’s quarterback?

While King is betting on Lamar Jackson returning to Baltimore, that scenario is only sure once he signs on the dotted line. The columnist said in relation to Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing:

“The best thing might be the sign it sends to Jackson: We want you back, we’re probably going to add one more bright-prospect receiver in the draft, and it’s all set up for you to take us deep in the playoffs.”

Jackson and the Ravens are in a stalemate. The Ravens offered him a $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag, allowing him to sign an offer sheet with another squad. Baltimore can match that offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation for losing Jackson.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lamar Jackson posted this on IG after news broke of OBJ signing with the Ravens Lamar Jackson posted this on IG after news broke of OBJ signing with the Ravens 👀 https://t.co/fPFsD55iLx

Jackson may be inclined to stay after Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival. However, it doesn’t change the self-represented player’s wish to get a long-term, fully-guaranteed contract. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player revealed that he had requested a trade with the Ravens’ front office.

