“I just don’t get it” – Shannon Sharpe rips Ben Roethlisberger, gets stats out to prove Lamar Jackson superiority

Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger were rivals for a few years in the AFC North. The Steelers quarterback was planning his exit as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was making his entrance. Now, with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on the other side of retirement, he has decided to pile on his former rival.

Per CBS Sports, in comments made on his podcast, he drew the quarterback's accuracy into question.

In response, Shannon Sharpe drew Roethlisberger's ability to place the football into question on Undisputed, proving that the Ravens quarterback was actually more accurate than the Steelers quarterback:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just don't get it. If you go back and you look at Lamar's passer rating, it's better than Ben's. He throws better from the pocket than Ben and he has a higher completion percentage than Ben. He has more yards per attempt than Ben."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"When I read these remarks by Ben, it steamed me and cut me deep." @RealSkipBayless reacts to Big Ben saying you don't fear Lamar Jackson's arm:"When I read these remarks by Ben, it steamed me and cut me deep." .@RealSkipBayless reacts to Big Ben saying you don't fear Lamar Jackson's arm:"When I read these remarks by Ben, it steamed me and cut me deep." https://t.co/J05zN7qeSK

He continued, naming several stars that the Ravens quarterback didn't have access to:

"And look at who Ben was throwing the ball to: Antonio Brown, Hines Ward, Mike Wallace, and Emmanuel Sanders. Which one of those receivers has Lamar Jackson ever had that can hold a candle to [them?]"

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson;



“You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”



Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down.



For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson;“You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down.For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben https://t.co/vG0ib38Hka

Lamar Jackson's early career statistics reach high mark in AFC

No. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

In the quarterback's first three seasons, he demolished the abilities of his predecessor Joe Flacco. From 2018-2020, he threw for almost 70 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for almost 3000 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also won an MVP and posted a record of 30-7.

Heading into the era, the Ravens were seen as the one chasing the Steelers' perennial success. However, at the height of Jackson's power, the Steelers arguably slipped behind them. Since 2020, the team has steadily fallen by the wayside in the divisional race.

Of course, the team can only point to Roethlisberger for the 2020 and 2021 slippage from division winner to second place. That said, the team's current decline started on his watch.

That said, at the same time, the Ravens have also stumbled due to their quarterback's absence. Without Jackson over the last couple of Decembers, the team has seen a division title and a playoff win slip through their fingers.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes