"Pittsburgh likes to cheer for sexual predators" - NFL fans call out Steelers faithful after Mike Florio claims Deshaun Watson would get 'you sick f**k' chants during divisional games

Deshaun Watson, despite being suspended for at least six games, will be able to participate in the preseason until instructed otherwise. In Friday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns' new quarterback did not impress, completing one of five passes for only seven yards.
Perhaps the real story of the game, however, was the reaction from the fans in the stands who worked together to let Watson know exactly how they felt about him and his 24 accusations of sexual misconduct.
As reported by NBC’s Pro Football Talk, while the former Houston Texans signal caller was on the field, the crowd chanted three simple words: “You sick f**k!” Twitter users reacted, with some calling out Pittsburgh Steelers fans along the way.
Several comments pointed to Steelers fans and the idea that they might have something to say about an alleged sexual predator in the quarterback position. Ben Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault on two separate occasions, but only received a six-game suspension after the second time.
Still, Big Ben went on to finish his career and is well-loved in the city of Pittsburgh. Could Watson turn things around and regain the respect of the Browns fans? Only if he delivers wins and Super Bowls. In the NFL, championships have a tendency to make people forget about wrongdoing off the field.
With Deshaun Watson in the AFC North, he has some of the most loyal fans in the NFL
Fans chanting obscenities at players on rival teams is nothing new to any sport. The NFL in particular is known for its fan bases that give opposing teams hell. Deshaun Watson now finds himself in a division where rival fans are amongst the most brutal in the entire league. Legal trouble or not, Watson was going to be heckled and berated by fans in other stadiums.
When it came to Deshaun Watson’s on-field preseason play, it’s possible the chants were getting to him. Or perhaps he only needs to knock the rust off after missing the entirety of last season.
If Watson is suspended for another season and never returns to form after getting paid a fully guaranteed $230 million, it might very much prove to be the worst offseason move in NFL history.