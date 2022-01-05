Is Ben Roethlisberger retiring? Steelers owner Art Rooney makes bold announcement

Monday night was an emotional ride at Heinz Field as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made his last start at home. Roethlisberger has spent the entire season saying that he wouldn't talk about his retirement.

But on Monday, Ben Roethlisberger didn't need to officially say out loud that it was his last start at Heinz Field. His emotions, the stadium adorned in Steelers number 7 jerseys and signs that read "Thank You, Ben" said it loud and clear.

Pittsburgh Steelers principal owner Art Rooney II, whose family has been longtime owners of the franchise, posted a message to the video board congratulating Ben Roethlisberger on his long tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This confirmed what everyone already knew heading into last night, even if Ben Roethlisberger himself wasn't ready to actually say the words until after the season officially comes to a close.

Ben Roethlisberger exits Heinz Field amid "Thank You, Ben" chants

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Art Rooney II on the video board at Heinz Field: “Thanks Ben Roethlisberger for 18 great years.” Art Rooney II on the video board at Heinz Field: “Thanks Ben Roethlisberger for 18 great years.”

The Steelers led the entire game on Monday night, but it may have gotten a little too close for comfort late in the fourth quarter. Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense came back out onto the field, and on the last drive, a handoff to rookie running back Najee Harris led to a touchdown and essentially sealing the win for the Steelers. It, also, gave Ben Roethlisberger an opportunity to stand on the field and hear the Steelers faithful cheer for him.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Roethlisberger and Art Rooney II hug on the sideline Roethlisberger and Art Rooney II hug on the sideline https://t.co/cpGQWj5fMD

After the game, Roethlisberger hugged teammates, staff members and team ownership. As fans chanted "Thank You, Ben," Roethlisberger took a victory lap around the stadium as a way to thank the fans as much as they were thanking him for 18 years.

Roethlisberger met his family at the tunnel and left with his wife and three children. Together, they, left Heinx Field, one last time, bringing to a close a storied, nearly two-decade career in the National Football League.

With the win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the Steelers are now 8-7-1 on the season. In his 18 year NFL career, Roethlisberger has not only played for just one team, but he has, also, never had a losing season. This is a tremendous accomplishment for such a long career in professional sports and something few could ever say they have accomplished.

The Steelers are technically still in playoff contention, a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as well as a loss by the Indianapolis Colts , would secure a playoff spot.

Edited by Windy Goodloe