Pittsburgh newspaper arranges fitting tribute for Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to make his last regular season start at Heinz Field on Monday evening. Although the 39 year old quarterback hasn't officially announced his retirement, he all but said so earlier this week while speaking to reporters.

Steelers fans have been gearing up for not only a divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but also possibly their last opportunity to watch Ben Roethlisberger take the field at Heinz Field, a place where he has made so many memories since being drafted in 2004.

When readers received their Sunday copy of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they opened to a full page tribute to Ben Roethlisberger, thanking him for his 18 years in Pittsburgh and a list of all of his accomplishments.

"Thank You Ben" tribute to Roethlisberger makes front page

Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac Today’s front page of the PG, courtesy of Steelers investor Thomas Tull. Today’s front page of the PG, courtesy of Steelers investor Thomas Tull. https://t.co/tC2LO1F1d7

Since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Ben Roethlisberger has been the face of the Steelers offense and the only quarterback young fans have know for their favorite team.

The ad on the front page of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sponsored by Pittsburgh Steelers investor Thomas Tull and signed by him and his family.

Tull is an investor in the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, which he bought into in 2009.

Roethlisberger has had a storied career with the Steelers and when he does retire, will be the longest tenured quarterback to spend his entire career with just one team.

Roethlisberger said earlier this week that "all signs were pointing" to his retirement at the end of this season.

He said that he has never lived or played with definites and that when the time is right, he will reflect and speak about his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. https://t.co/hWjKx7fuUv

All eyes will be on Monday night's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for a few reasons.

The Steelers are technically still on the bubble of a playoff berth, so a win would greatly help their chances.

Pittsburgh will be looking for redemption as they lost their last match on Heinz Field to the Browns last season.

Now, just about a year later, the Steelers will not only look to redeem that game but also send Roethlisberger out with a win in what may possibly be his last home game.

