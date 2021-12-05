Is Ben Roethlisberger retiring? Reports suggest QB will call it quits after the 2021 season

Ben Roethlisberger has been the rock for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the better part of 17 years. His storied career includes the NFL Rookie of the Year award, six-time Pro Bowl honors, and two Super Bowl victories.

There is little that the quarterback has left to prove, and it seems that his best days are behind him. There are injury concerns and Roethlisberger no longer has the same arm that he once had that has put the Steelers in a situation where they must adapt to continue to win.

Reports now state that Ben Roethlisberger has privately informed people close to him that he will retire after this season.

How long has Ben Roethlisberger played in the NFL?

Ben Roethlisberger came into the league in 2004 after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft. He was intentionally meant to sit behind Tommy Maddox and learn for a season or two, but things changed quickly.

Maddox had some lackluster performances that led the Steelers to fast-track Roethlisberger into a starting role during Week 3 of the 2004 season. Roethlisberger logged a 13-0 record in his first year as a starter but was taken down in the AFC Championship game by Super Bowl winners, the New England Patriots.

Since then, Roethlisberger has made a name for himself as the stalwart offensive weapon that helped the Steelers stay in playoff contention for 11 out of the 17 seasons that he has played.

Roethlisberger is now in his 18th season and has been struggling mightily. Unfortunately, not every quarterback is built like Tom Brady and can play well into their 40s. Roethlisberger is 39 years old and looks beat up. Analysts have long stated that Roethlisberger has been declining lately, but this season has been especially tough.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



Ben Roethlisberger has been a mainstay in the NFL for 18 seasons, but it is now time for him to ride off into the sunset with one of the best careers the quarterback position has ever seen.

With 11 more passing touchdowns, Roethlisberger can pass Dan Marino (7th) on the all-time list. Roethlisberger recently passed Marino this season for sixth place in the all-time passing yards category.

Ben Roethlisberger has nothing left to prove to himself or the NFL, and he has nothing but records left to add to his extensive and impressive resume. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback when all is said and done.

